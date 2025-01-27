NFL analyst pleads with Carolina Panthers to make daring trade for Garrett Wilson

If the Carolina Panthers want quarterback Bryce Young to take another leap and potentially become a top-10 signal-caller next season, those in power must get him a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. Anything less is organizational malpractice.

Getting your hands on an accomplished difference-maker is a tricky task to accomplish. Dan Morgan could make a bold attempt to acquire someone like Chris Godwin or Tee Higgins in free agency. However, this is not going to be cheap and will jeopardize Carolina's chances of fortifying the defensive side of things.

Morgan could find a long-term option via the draft depending on his assessments. The Panthers have nine picks at their disposal, but they've missed on the likes of Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr. in previous years.

There's also the option of Morgan examining the trade market for possibilities. It's something he did last offseason by acquiring Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers. That was an unmitigated disaster, but it won't stop the front-office leader from doing the same again if he feels like it can benefit the franchise.

Analyst believes Garrett Wilson would be the perfect WR for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young

This was a topic discussed by Jaren Kawada from Clutch Points. The analyst thought Morgan should do everything in his power to lure Garrett Wilson from the New York Jets. However, this is almost entirely dependent on whether veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers sticks around.

"If [Aaron] Rodgers decides to return to the New York Jets in 2025, so too will Davante Adams, likely making [Garrett] Wilson the top wideout on the trade block. With a 1,000-yard season in each of his first three years in the league, Wilson would not be easy to acquire. However, if Morgan is serious about giving Young another chance to prove himself, he needs a bonafide alpha receiver. Wilson certainly fits the job description. Young has become an entirely different player over the past three months and needs the support around him to develop into the prospect that he was expected to be. Carolina needs to go down the same well in the 2025 NFL offseason and Wilson will be their best bet." Jaren Kawada

All was not well between Wilson and Rodgers this season. A reported bust-up in training camp brought friction and disenchantment. The Jets were tipped by many to go on a Super Bowl run. What followed was another underwhelming campaign that saw them languish among the league's bottom-feeders once again.

Acquiring Wilson would take a significant amount of compensation. It's also highly unlikely new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn will want to part ways with one of his best young players. His appointment might even make the former first-round pick out of Ohio State think twice about seeking greener pastures.

If the Jets for some reason became receptive to offers, the Panthers must shoot their shot. It might not be enough, but Wilson is still on his rookie contract and would be Carolina's most prolific wideout from the moment he gets into the building.

This possibility lies somewhere between highly unrealistic and a pipedream. But there's just no telling what someone like Wilson would do for Young entering a crucial Year 3 of his professional career.

