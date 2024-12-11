NFL analyst wants more playing time for Carolina Panthers' forgotten man
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are finally starting to string some positive performances together. They aren't winning many games, but Dave Canales must be encouraged by the fact his team is competitive no matter the standard of opposition in front of them.
This was always going to be a gradual process. The Panthers are 3-10 heading into their final four games of the campaign. With nothing to play for other than pride and bigger things expected next season, it's the perfect time to get a true assessment of those who could become long-term pieces of the puzzle.
It was heartwarming to see Jaden Crumedy receive some competitive action for the first time in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles. This was a baptism of fire versus an elite-level offensive line. His involvement was brief, but he flashed promise when called upon.
Crumedy registered one tackle from eight defensive snaps. The Panthers didn't involve him more than that. However, it's also worth remembering that he's been missing through injury for the entire campaign beforehand.
The former Mississippi State standout's brief cameo was enough for one NFL analyst to demand more involvement.
Carolina Panthers would benefit from Jaden Crumedy's increased usage
Matt Holder from The Bleacher Report thought the Panthers would benefit greatly from raising Crumedy's playing time. Something that could enhance his development and give those in power a genuine evaluation of what he could potentially bring to the organization in the coming years.
"The Panthers have been searching for defensive tackles since Derrick Brown suffered a season-ending injury in the opener. The organization activated Crumedy from injured reserve at the beginning of November, but he hadn't played in a regular-season game as of Week 13. The sixth-round pick turned some heads at the NFL Scouting Combine, and the team is at a point in the year where it should be giving young players more reps to develop."- Matt Holder, The Bleacher Report
Carolina's run defense isn't the best. They've struggled to find the right chemistry without Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown. They are giving up a league-worst yards per game on the ground. The Panthers wouldn't have much to lose by throwing Crumedy in at the deep end to see how he fares.
This was always going to be an assessment season for the Panthers. Things are progressing well under Canales' guidance, but there is a lot of hard work ahead. Crumedy is one of the last remaining unknown quantities on the roster. Carolina has four contests left to change that.
Asking Crumedy to do too much, too soon is only going to bring problems. Ramping up his usage gradually at the expense of those who don't have a future in Carolina beyond the campaign represents the best course of action.
If Crumedy responds well to the challenge and impresses the primary decision-makers, there's a good chance Carolina's forgotten man this season can become a useful piece of the defensive line rotation.
That would be another major positive from Canales' first season at the helm.