NFL Draft expert just made Dan Morgan's dream Panthers scenario real

Dan Morgan has been eager not to box himself in when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers are in an enviable position, holding the No. 19 overall pick with very few needs to solve. Nobody has the first clue about which direction they will take, which is precisely how the general manager likes it.

Everyone has an opinion. Everyone has a projection or a theory. Morgan wants to take the best prospects available, but much will also depend on how the board shakes out in front of Carolina when the big night arrives.

Morgan will closely examine what's occurring. But one NFL Draft expert thought the Panthers may get lucky by filling a major need with one highly touted prospect falling into their lap.

Carolina Panthers could seriously consider Dillon Thieneman if he's on the board at No. 19

Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spin Zone thought Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman would be a difficult option to pass up if he made it down to No. 19. After all, adding a versatile athlete with dynamic traits could be precisely what Carolina is looking for opposite Tre'von Moehrig on the back end of its defense.

"The Panthers have a number of fun directions they could go with this pick, depending on who's available, but if one of the top three safeties is still sitting on the board, it would be very tempting.

"Dillon Thieneman raised his stock as much as anyone when he showed off his athleticism and speed at the Scouting Combine, and when you combine that along with his positional flexibility in the secondary, you have someone who can help keep that Panthers defense on an upward trajectory."

Thieneman has been a hot name for Carolina fans throughout the process. His stock has soared since the pre-draft process began, which stemmed from a sensational NFL Scouting Combine and the prospect reportedly coming across extremely well in interviews.

Morgan will strongly consider another offensive weapon for quarterback Bryce Young, or maybe even an offensive lineman. But this is another enticing option that could provoke a discussion if he's still on the board.

Placing Thieneman next to Moehrig gives Carolina a one-two safety punch with the balance and aggression sorely lacking last season. Nick Scott played relatively well, and Lathan Ransom showed flashes of promise as a rookie. Even so, the Ducks' star would be a significant upgrade.

The Panthers are right on the cusp of something special, as reflected by their bold moves in free agency. If they could also add someone with Thieneman's credentials to the fold, they would be much closer to legitimate contention.

Whether he'll be around or not is up for debate, but there isn't much longer to wait.