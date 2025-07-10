It's not even training camp but panic might be setting in for this Panthers rival

The Carolina Panthers are looking to make their mark in the NFC South after being tabbed as a basement-dweller for years. To do that, they have to topple the all-conquering Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay has ruled the divisional roost ever since Tom Brady joined the franchise. This continued when Baker Mayfield was installed under center, although some slight cracks appeared last time around. Considering the Panthers' resurgence over the second half of 2024, they'll be quietly confident about turning the tide in Year 2 under head coach Dave Canales.

Canales won't get another crack at his old team until extremely late in the campaign. The Panthers don't see the Buccaneers until Week 16 and 18. Hopefully, there will be some ramifications and high stakes attached to each game, but there's no telling for sure.

Carolina Panthers' rival will be without major contributor to start 2025

We're still a few weeks away from training camp, but the Buccaneers have already received some crushing injury news surrounding one of their elite-level players. Rick Stroud from the Tampa Bay Times revealed that stud left tackle Tristan Wirfs will start the season on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing surgery to rectify a knee issue. Free-agent signing Charlie Heck is expected to fill the void.

"[Tristan] Wirfs aggravated a right knee injury in the offseason that forced him to miss only one game in 2024. The Bucs scheduled arthroscopic surgery for Wirfs [on] Tuesday, and some additional minor damage was found. It’s a big blow for the Bucs. Wirfs protects the blind side of quarterback Baker Mayfield, one of his closest friends on the team. The Bucs signed 49ers free agent left tackle Charlie Heck, who is likely to replace Wirfs to start the season." Riick Stroud via X

Losing a Pro Bowl-caliber performer is never easy. Just ask the Panthers, who completely capitulated without the services of defensive lineman Derrick Brown last season.

Wirfs is a high-end edge protector at the peak of his powers. Not having him available is going to make things more difficult for the Buccaneers. If they start slowly, and the Panthers manage to build some early momentum, there's just no telling how things could look when the blindside enforcer gets back into the fold.

The Panthers have their own problems and concerns to figure out before they can be taken seriously. But for now, this unfortunate turn of events does nothing to diminish fan optimism around a potential division challenge in 2025.

