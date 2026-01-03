Odds and prop bets for the Panthers' championship decider at Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers can still make the playoffs even if they lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. However, head coach Dave Canales' squad doesn't want to rely on others to secure its postseason berth.

Carolina is one win away from its first NFC South championship in a decade. Focus is on this alone. They need to keep the main thing the main thing, and they've already got one over on the Buccaneers once already this season.

It's also worth remembering that the Buccaneers are in freefall. However, most in the Panthers' locker room haven't been in this situation before, so it'll be interesting to see how they handle such a monumental occasion.

Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers game details

Date: Saturday, January 3

Time: 4.30 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Channel: ESPN/ABC

Commanders at Buccaneers odds for Week 18

According to the latest odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs against the Buccaneers in Week 18.

Carolina +3.0 points: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Tampa Bay -3.0 points: -102 (bet $102 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can currently get odds of +132 (bet $100 to win $132). Tampa Bay is favored to enhance its claims for another NFC South championship at -156 (bet $156 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting a cagey affair at Raymond James Stadium, setting the over/under at 43.5 points for the contest.

Over 43.5 points: -102 (bet $102 to win 100)

Under 43.5 points: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

This is it for Bryce Young. It's been another rollercoaster campaign for the quarterback, albeit with significant improvements attached. Getting the Panthers over the hump and into the playoffs will go a long way toward changing his narrative for good.

Young has the poise and composure in critical moments to come through if the Panthers give him a shot. The highs are high, and the lows are low, but if the former Alabama standout can find a happy medium, the better Carolina's chances will be.

The signal-caller's over/under for passing yards is 204.5 with FanDuel Sportsbook, which is available at -112 in both directions (bet $112 to win $100). Young is projected to complete around 19.5 passes from 30.5 attempts. His over/under for passing touchdowns is 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +112 (bet $100 to win $112)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -142 (bet $142 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for Week 18

Rico Dowdle - 54.5

Chuba Hubbard - 28.5

Bryce Young - 20.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 18