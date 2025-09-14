Odds and prop bets for Panthers' crucial Week 2 clash at the Cardinals

It's time to put up or shut up for the Carolina Panthers. Their offseason optimism disintegrated after a dismal loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Showing some pride and getting the fans back onside is imperative this weekend during another tricky road test.

The Arizona Cardinals will be brimming with confidence after seeing off the New Orleans Saints in their season opener. They have a dangerous offense to counteract, so Ejiro Evero must have the right scheme in place to ensure complications are kept to a minimum.

Bryce Young unsurprisingly identified All-Pro safety Budda Baker as a danger the Panthers must avoid. Getting stud left tackle Ikem Ekwonu back into the fold should help enormously, but Carolina needs more from its pass-catchers despite an encouraging debut from No. 8 pick Tetairoa McMillan.

Carolina Panthers at Cardinals game details

Date: Sunday, September 14

Time: 4.05 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium

Channel: CBS

Carolina Panthers at Cardinals odds for Week 2

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 7.0-point underdogs against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. This is available at -110, whichever side of the spread you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of +280 currently (bet $100 to win $280). The Cardinals are favored to secure their second successive success to begin the 2025 season at -350 (bet $350 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 44.5 points for the contest, which suggests that this might not be the most entertaining affair when push comes to shove.

Over 44.5 points: -102 (bet $102 to win $100)

Under 44.5 points: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

There is growing pressure on Bryce Young. The quarterback made too many mistakes in Week 1, but he was not aided by drops from his wide receivers in key moments. There was a disconnect between him and starting center Austin Corbett, and that's without considering how late the play calls were coming in from the sideline.

It's early days, and there is a lot of football left. Young will look to turn the tide against the Cardinals, with his over/under for passing yards set at 203.5 by FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -112 in both directions (bet 4112 to win $100).

Young is projected to complete around 19.5 passes from 32.5 attempts. His over/under for passing touchdowns is set at 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +198 (bet $100 to win $198)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -260 (bet $260 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers receiving yard over/under marks for Week 2

Tetairoa McMillan: 60.5

Xavier Legette: 28.5

Chuba Hubbard: 13.5

Hunter Renfrow: 24.5

Ja'Tavion Sanders: 20.5

Carolina Panthers rushing yard over/under marks for Week 2

Chuba Hubbard: 62.5

Bryce Young: 15.5

