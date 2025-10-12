Odds and prop bets for the Panthers' crucial clash against Cowboys

After a memorable comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins last time out, the Carolina Panthers will look to stack wins when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. This could be the legitimate statement head coach Dave Canales is looking for.

Canales is looking for consistency. He wants his team to play complete football in all phases, something they've only done once this season. Until this balance is found, it's hard to gauge what version of the Panthers fans will see from one week to the next.

The Cowboys are leaning on their league-leading offense to remain competitive. They are dealing with some injuries, and their defense is vulnerable. If there was ever a chance for the Panthers to get one over on the often overhyped NFC East club, it's now.

Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys game details

Date: Sunday, October 12

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs at home to the Cowboys in Week 6.

Carolina +3.0 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Dallas -3.0 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Anyone looking to wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of +134 (bet $100 to win $134). The Cowboys are favored to pick up a victory — their third of the campaign — at -158 (bet $158 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 48.5 points for the contest.

Over 48.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Under 48.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

Things looked bleak for Bryce Young after two turnovers in as many drives to start the game in Week 5. The signal-caller displayed the right resolve to bounce back and steer his team to victory, which saved the Panthers' season and alleviated pressure from the quarterback's shoulders along the way.

Young has a good chance to shine against a shaky Cowboys defense in Week 6 if he protects the football. His over/under for passing yards is 206.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -112, depending on which side of the target you fancy (bet $112 to win $100).

The former Alabama star is projected to complete around 20.5 completions from 32.5 attempts. Young's over/under for passing touchdowns is 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: -102 (bet $102 to win $100)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -124 (bet $124 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for Week 6

Rico Dowdle: 72.5

Bryce Young: 10.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 6