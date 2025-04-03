Ominous Jaire Alexander update could present Panthers with golden opportunity

The Carolina Panthers spent heavily on improving their defense this offseason. However, there was one position group that hasn't benefitted from any incomings as yet.

Dan Morgan will change that at some point. And the general manager would be wise to keep a close eye on developments involving a Pro Bowl cornerback would could be released sooner rather than later.

Carolina opted to stand pat with its cornerback options. Jaycee Horn received a lucrative extension that made him the league's highest-paid player at the position briefly. The Panthers also re-signed Mike Jackson Sr. to a two-year deal after the veteran impressed following his arrival via trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

Those in power have hopes that Chau Smith-Wade can benefit from his starting experience in the nickel spot in 2024 entering his second season. Even so, the Panthers need another capable performer or two to enhance the starting group or provide more depth if injury strikes.

Morgan will probably address this need with one of his nine draft selections. But if Jaire Alexander goes on the open market, the Panthers must attempt to bring the Charlotte native home.

Carolina Panthers must attempt daring raid for Jaire Alexander if CB is released

Adam Schefter from ESPN's latest update regarding Alexander suggested a release rather than a trade was the most likely outcome. The senior insider didn't believe a willing suitor would come forward based on his conversations at the annual league meetings. There's a chance the Green Bay Packers keep him around, but there is too much water under the bridge for that.

"My guess is, they're not going to like it, but I would guess they are more likely to release him than trade him. But it certainly seems like they are holding out hope that they are going to be able to find a trade partner because they would have moved off him by now and they haven't. So they'll continue to look. Maybe they'll find something. I hear one team had expressed an interest, but there's more chance of releasing him." Adam Schefter via Lombardi Avenue

Alexander is an elite-level performer when healthy. Injuries have been a major stumbling block for the two-time Pro Bowler in recent years, and the best ability is availability. Considering the money he's on, it's no surprise to see the Packers exploring options regarding his departure.

The Packers are holding out hope that someone wants to jump the queue and guarantee Alexander's services. But again, teams will be reluctant to part ways with draft capital and take on the contract of someone with so many injury red flags.

If he's released, that's when the market will be robust. Alexander gets to pick his next destination. The Panthers wouldn't be classed as a contender, but the hometown pull and the chance to form a productive cornerback trio with Horn and Jackson isn't a bad selling point, all things considered.

Much will depend on the money involved, but Alexander is young enough to bounce back from this setback at 28 years old. If he's willing to accept a shorter-term deal and gets a better run of luck on the injury front, this represents a can't-miss opportunity for the Panthers that can help their historically bad defense turn the tide.

The Panthers wouldn't be alone in coveting Alexander in this scenario. Even if they don't get him, they have to try.

