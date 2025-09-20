The one Panthers player that could flip Week 3 on its head against Falcons

Week 3 presents a dangerous test for the Carolina Panthers' secondary in the form of an Atlanta Falcons passing attack that has heavily fed into wide receiver Drake London’s skillset.

Through two weeks, London has already been targeted 18 times, showcasing his role as Michael Penix Jr.'s go-to set of hands on the outside. Naturally, that means Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn will draw the responsibility of keeping him contained. However, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has been highly reluctant to let the defensive back shadow the opposition's most prolific receiving threat.

While Horn’s matchup will grab headlines, it’s the play of veteran corner Mike Jackson Sr. that could quietly flip this game on its head.

Carolina Panthers need Mike Jackson Sr. to prevent explosive plays against the Falcons

Jackson enters the week with a heightened level of importance. The Falcons may funnel their passing game through London, but Penix has shown a willingness to look elsewhere, especially when defenses dedicate extra coverage to his top receiver.

That’s where players like tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (13 targets) and the wideout duo of Darnell Mooney — who is expected to play after missing Week 2 — and Casey Washington come into the picture.

Even if Horn succeeds in limiting London when they are lined up versus one another, Atlanta’s offensive rhythm could still thrive if Jackson struggles on the opposite side.

For Carolina, Jackson’s assignment is straightforward: hold down the fort away from Horn. Limiting Mooney’s deep-ball opportunities and preventing Washington from finding space on intermediate routes could keep Penix from settling into a groove.

It’s not just about erasing the targets thrown Jackson’s way — it’s about making Penix take an extra hitch, hesitate, second-guess, and ultimately stall drives by eliminating his secondary options.

Jackson’s willingness to mix it up at the line of scrimmage fits well against receivers like Mooney and Washington, who rely on creating separation rather than winning contested battles. If he can get his hands on them early, disrupt timing, and stay disciplined in his transitions, he’ll force Penix to deliver into tight windows.

That type of pressure compounds when paired with Carolina’s pass rush, which has been effective at generating disruption but needs that extra beat of coverage on the back end to finish plays.

Jackson's performance also carries larger ripple effects. Should he hold his ground without constant safety help, it allows the Panthers to dedicate more resources to defending London or rolling coverage toward Pitts. That flexibility could be the difference in preventing explosive plays, something the Falcons thrive on when their youth-infused offense begins to fire on all cylinders under play-caller Zac Robinson.

In a game where so much attention will be on Horn’s battle with London, the spotlight may very well fall on Jackson by the final whistle. If he keeps Mooney and Washington in check, he’ll take away Penix's insurance options, forcing the Falcons into a one-dimensional attack with running back Bijan Robinson.

It's not easy to stop him, either, but allowing the front seven to get a hat-on-a-hat against the dynamic ball-carrier instead of allocating extra bodies to counter the pass could limit Atlanta's attack.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis