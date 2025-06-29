Why the Panthers' most underrated defender keeps getting disrespected

You wouldn't know that Mike Jackson Sr. got a lucrative new deal from the Carolina Panthers to stop him from leaving in free agency. Nobody outside of those who follow the franchise closely cared all that much. It barely hit the news ticker before the media went on to other things.

That only lends more weight to Jackson being among the most underrated players on the Panthers' roster. He's valued by those in the building, but his understated approach and business-first mentality aren't the best way to gain notoriety on the national level.

And that's fine by him.

Jackson came over to the Panthers shortly before the 2024 campaign began. Free-agent signing Dane Jackson's hamstring issue forced general manager Dan Morgan into drastic action. He turned to his old employers in the Seattle Seahawks for assistance, getting a monumental steal for his efforts along the way.

Carolina Panthers got a bona fide draft steal with Mike Jackson Sr.

The Panthers had to give up seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett to secure Jackson's services. They swapped someone bound for the practice squad for a productive starter. Carolina hasn't come out on the positive end of many trades in recent years, especially under previous regimes, but this was undoubtedly one of them.

Morgan recognized the need to keep Jackson around. The former fifth-round pick out of Miami got a two-year, $10.5 million deal with a $4 million signing bonus and $7.7 million guaranteed. Carolina is reportedly still looking for another experienced presence within the secondary, but those in power will also be expecting a return from this investment.

Jackson performed well last season, albeit in immensely difficult circumstances. There were some lapses in coverage, and not having a productive front seven on defense didn't make things any easier, but he's one of the few who emerged with credit.

With a full offseason to become more familiar with the schematic concepts, coupled with the notable additions via free agency and the draft, it would be disappointing if progress didn't arrive. And having a Pro Bowl-caliber performer in Jaycee Horn on the opposite side of the field doesn't exactly hurt his chances.

There is nothing flashy about Jackson. He just goes about his business and lets others take the limelight. But if the veteran manages to take another leap forward in Year 2 with the Panthers, he might end up being a household name before long.

