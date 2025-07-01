One Panthers veteran might be going into his very last training camp battle

The Carolina Panthers made strengthening their defensive front seven their biggest desire above all else this offseason. Looking at how things unfolded for coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit during their historically bad campaign, there was no other choice.

This was much-needed and received widespread approval among the fan base. It's also raised competition for places, which was another big objective from general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales' perspective heading into the second season under their leadership.

That turns up the heat in no uncertain terms. And one depth chart regular could be embarking on his final training camp with the squad if he cannot deliver.

Amare Barno is a curious case. The edge rusher flashes promise and is a solid special-teams player. However, there's been one glaring flaw that's prevented him from making a consistent impact.

Amare Barno must prove his health to make Carolina Panthers' roster in 2025

It's safe to say that the former sixth-round selection is injury-prone. Barno has dealt with some frustrating health problems since entering the league in 2022. He's turned out just 29 times in three seasons, which isn't ideal. The former Virginia Tech standout is also dealing with a knee issue this time around that prevented him from participating in Carolina's offseason program.

That's not exactly the best start to proving himself in a newly crowded edge-rushing room. Barno's chances of making the defensive rotation are bleak. The Panthers have D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen for that. This means the best chance he's got of making the squad is by firmly establishing himself as a core special-teams asset.

Those lower down the depth chart have to make an impact in this overlooked yet crucial discipline. Barno has some sound production on tape as a gunner, displaying explosiveness and good anticipation. More is needed, but it's something positive to cling to, at the very least.

There's another reason why the stakes have been raised for Barno. He's also entering the final year of his rookie deal. The Panthers don't face any financial repercussions by cutting him loose ahead of time, so he has to give himself a fighting chance of securing an extended stay.

Barno can only accomplish this by making the squad. Otherwise, his NFL aspirations will be hanging by a thread unless another team comes calling.

