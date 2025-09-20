Panthers' $51 million gamble is already feeling the heat after just two games

The biggest surprise of the season through two games is the Carolina Panthers' pass defense. And for once, that's a good thing.

Carolina boasts two interceptions and one of the league's top cornerback duos, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. However, a significant gap remains in their pass defense at the nickel/box safety spot.

The Panthers signed Tre’von Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million contract, hoping he can add physicality in the run game and playmaking on the backend. He has held up one end of the bargain, helping improve this run defense. But the other part of the deal, not so much.

Carolina Panthers could shake things up if Tre'von Moehrig's struggles in coverage continue

Moehrig has been an up-and-down coverage player throughout his career. Starting as a deep safety with the Las Vegas Raiders, he looked like he wouldn't pan out, but after being moved closer to the line in 2024, he broke out as a young star.

He is still holding up in run defense with a Pro Football Focus grade of 81.9 vs the run. Yet in pass coverage, calling Moehrig a liability would be polite.

Moehrig has a PFF coverage grade of 34.3, ranking 106th among 111 qualifying safeties. The film says the same: getting beat from the slot by receivers and tight ends, giving up explosive plays on third down, and seeming like the first person offensive coordinators target when developing a game plan.

The former TCU standout has been targeted six times in two games, allowing a 100 percent completion rate for 54 receiving yards. Quarterbacks also have a 104.2 passer rating when targeting Moehrig in coverage.

Moehrig should not be benched completely. But if he continues to struggle, fans could see a heavy rotation between the veteran and rookie Lathan Ransom on passing downs.

Ransom was selected in the fourth round out of Ohio State. He played all over the field in college and has flashed capabilities during his brief appearances on the defensive rotation through two games.

The first-year pro has not played much yet, but when he has, Ransom has shown he can, at the very least, be serviceable in coverage. According to PFF, he has a 66.2 coverage grade so far this season, ranking 35th of 111 eligible safeties. He has only played 19 coverage snaps, so I would not read into it too much, but what are the odds that both of your versatile box safeties are bottom-five coverage players in the NFL?

Fans have screamed for Ransom to start or, at the very least, play more snaps. Head coach Dave Canales also publicly stated that he is pushing the defensive coaches to play the young guns more.

The Atlanta Falcons have dangerous weapons from the slot in Kyle Pitts Sr. and Drake London. If Moehrig's struggles continue, don't be surprised if Ransom gets more involved.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis