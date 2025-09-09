Dave Canales must seize control in Panthers' power struggle with Ejiro Evero

Watching the Carolina Panthers' defense give up 200 rushing yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 was a depressingly familiar feeling for fans. Patience is rapidly wearing thin when it comes to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Many fans thought the Panthers should have taken a different approach this offseason. Carolina conceded the most single-season points in NFL history and more than 3,000 rushing yards for good measure. Those in power felt that once the personnel improved, Evero's contentious 3-4 base scheme would reap better rewards.

That didn't happen right away. The Panthers were overwhelmed and outmatched against a Jaguars offense that isn't exactly the Greatest Show on Turf. Finger-pointing has already begun, and it centers on Evero's reluctance to get some younger players involved.

Dave Canales needs to be an assertive leader as Carolina Panthers defense crumbles

Nick Scott got the start at safety alongside free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig. It did not go according to plan, which wasn't a shock. But despite the veteran's complete lack of production, Evero kept him on the field for every defensive snap as Demani Richardson and fourth-round rookie Lathan Ransom became afterthoughts.

Canales revealed in his Monday presser that he'd been pushing the defensive staff to play the younger guys more. That's fallen on deaf ears to date, but this is a good chance for the head coach to assert his authority.

Dave Canales says he's been "pushing" defensive staff to play younger guys. Adds later he thinks rookie S Lathan Ransom "will get his chances." — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 8, 2025

He's the top guy. He's the man who'll carry the can if the Panthers fail to meet loftier expectations. Evero might be stubborn to his detriment, but some decisions should be taken out of his hands for the good of the team.

Can you imagine the likes of Andy Reid, Dan Quinn, Jim Harbaugh, or Pete Carroll 'pushing' coaches to do something? No, their word is law, and everyone follows.

That's why they are considered among the elite coaches from an organizational, cultural, and leadership standpoint. And the Panthers haven't had anyone with this sort of approach since Ron Rivera.

If Canales doesn't adopt a similar mindset, the Panthers are going to have a real problem on their hands. It's how scapegoats are made, and friction builds. But the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator needs to stop trying to be everyone's friend and adopt the ruthless mentality that is typically associated with the best head coaches around.

If that rubs Evero the wrong way, he knows where the door is. And there wouldn't be many Panthers fans sad to see him go.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis