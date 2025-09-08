Dave Canales must bench polarizing Panthers veteran after Week 1 horror show

Dave Canales talked a big game before his second season as head coach. He laid down the gauntlet to his rivals and was extremely confident that this revamped Carolina Panthers squad could be more competitive. Unfortunately, his players didn't back him up in Week 1.

The Panthers were humiliated by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was the sort of performance typically associated with the Frank Reich and Matt Rhule eras. It was also a far cry from Canales' expectations before competitive action began.

It didn't take long for the finger-pointing to get underway. Carolina's offense wasn't exactly firing on all cylinders. However, it was the lack of defensive efficiency that once again reared its ugly head.

Carolina Panthers must bench veteran safety Nick Scott after Week 1 shambles

Ejiro Evero's unit was inept upfront. They gave up 200 rushing yards to the Jaguars, and the execution was nothing short of disgraceful. And Canales would be wise to take one decision out of his coordinator's hands for the good of the team.

Just what Evero sees in Nick Scott is anyone's guess. The veteran got another one-year deal this offseason when many thought he'd be moved on after an underwhelming campaign. Not only that, clues emerged that Carolina was going to put him as the starting safety opposite free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig.

Canales lauded Scott's communication prowess over the summer. That doesn't make tackles or identify plays developing, unfortunately. And the former Penn State standout was once again found wanting when it mattered most.

The Panthers had Scott on the field for every snap. Demani Richardson and fourth-round rookie Lathan Ransom were reduced to afterthoughts, which is a trend that cannot continue moving forward. If you want further proof of the player's incompetence, look no further than his feeble lack of awareness in the immediate aftermath of Jaycee Horn's sensational interception.

As Horn gathered himself after making a stunning grab, Scott casually jogged past two oncoming tacklers rather than block either of them. The cornerback didn't get far in his efforts to bring the pick back, which stemmed from the veteran safety having no desire to mix it up.

Upon examination of the game film, this should be a benchable offence. And that's without considering his missed tackles in key moments. Evero trusts him after working with the player on the Los Angeles Rams. Still, his rapid decline over the last two seasons and one game must be recognized at some stage.

Hopefully, that'll be sooner rather than later. Because the Panthers and Evero already have their backs against the wall.

