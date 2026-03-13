Panthers add another high-profile free agent, signing offensive tackle Rasheed Walker

The Carolina Panthers took a step in the right direction during the 2025 season, and they have been attacking this offseason so the team can take an even bigger step forward in 2026. That continued on Friday with the team signing veteran left tackle Rasheed Walker to a one-year deal worth $10 million.

The former Green Bay Packers lineman was widely considered the top left tackle in free agency, and one of the better overall players who were available this offseason. However, his market didn’t materialize like many thought it would, likely because of a high asking price. So now, Walker will come to Carolina on a one year deal and re-enter free agency next offseason, where he’ll hope to cash in.

The #Panthers have agreed to terms with OT Rasheed Walker on a one-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/lsFGFUM0VO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2026

Top free agent tackle Rasheed Walker joins Panthers for 2026 season

This is a signing that makes sense for both sides, Walker and Carolina. For the lineman, he gets a one-year deal, essentially a prove-it year, where he’ll be able to prove his value to the league and possibly secure the kind of big-money, long-term contract that all players are seeking. For the Panthers, they have a quality starting left tackle for the 2026 season, while Ikem Ekwonu recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon, and Yosh Nijman retires.

Walker was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 Draft, and appeared in just one game as a rookie. However, he developed into a full-time starter by his second season in the league, and became a position of consistency for the Packers at tackle. In the last three seasons,he has played in all 17 games every year, starting a total of 48 games over the three-year span.

He’ll now bring that consistency to Carolina, where the veteran lineman will surely be playing with a chip on his shoulder. Top left tackles are one of the highest-paid positions in the NFL, earning well over $20 million a year. Walker coming to the Panthers for just $10 million means the NFL doesn’t respect him as a top tackle yet, despite him being the best free agent tackle this cycle.

Walker will certainly want to change that narrative, and that’s great news for the Panthers, because they get a motivated, and talented left tackle who will be playing for a new contract.