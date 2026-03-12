Panthers blindsided as surprise decision deepens Ikem Ekwonu crisis

The Carolina Panthers are looking to fill the void left by starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu's brutal injury this offseason. It's the last thing general manager Dan Morgan wanted, so this blow demands the correct attention to ensure no momentum is lost.

Morgan will be scouring free agency for a possible option. Stone Forsythe was signed, but that won't be enough. The draft is another option to consider, potentially with the No. 19 pick depending on who is available when Carolina goes on the clock.

However, one viable option for the Panthers is officially off the table after a surprise development that not many expected.

Yosh Nijman was projected to be re-signed and potentially even start at left tackle until Ekwonu was ready to return from a ruptured patellar tendon. He performed well when called upon last season, especially as a run blocker. He was never classified as an elite-level edge protector, but he's a solid pro and well-liked in the building.

Yosh Nijman retirement crosses another option off Carolina Panthers' list

Nijman threw a massive curveball by announcing his retirement after six seasons. The undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech recently turned 30. Considering how well linemen last well into their 30s these days, it caught everyone off guard. But he leaves the league extremely grateful.

"From my college days at Virginia Tech, where I grew as both a player and a man, to living out my dream in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers, every moment has shaped who I am today. To my teammates, coaches, and staff members throughout my career—thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and standing beside me. The brotherhood built in locker rooms and on the field is something I will carry with me forever."

He clearly feels like this is the best time to take stock and reap the fruits of his labor. Nijman could have been re-signed by the Panthers. He'd have generated interest elsewhere from teams looking for a swing tackle. But he chose to walk away instead.

This is understandable, of course. When your heart isn't in it anymore, there is only one sensible outcome. Nijman thought it was time, but it doesn't make the Panthers' job any easier.

If Carolina is planning to make Forsythe its new swing tackle, it's a downgrade from Nijman. With options diminishing on the free-agent market, most fans are anticipating a cheaper, longer-term solution early in the 2026 NFL Draft. After all, right tackle Taylor Moton is not getting any younger, and there is just no telling what the lingering effects of Ekwonu's injury will be.

As for Nijman? He earned $13.69 million from his six NFL seasons. And he can walk away with his head held high.