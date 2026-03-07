Panthers' nightmare may force Dan Morgan into risky plan to protect Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers need to have a positive reaction at the left tackle position this offseason. And one team insider believes there is a path to solving this unexpected complication on the short- and long-term.

Carolina's plans were dealt a massive blow when starting blindside mauler Ikem Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the Panthers' wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. This was a devastating blow, and the No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft could miss most, if not all, of the next campaign.

The Panthers were expected to give Ekwonu a lucrative contract extension this offseason. Now, they're scrambling to cover for his absence, and general manager Dan Morgan must act decisively to ensure no momentum is lost.

Carolina Panthers insider outlines potential plan to replace Ikem Ekwonu

Fortunately, time is on the Panthers' side. Morgan has all options on the table, but Joe Person of The Athletic thought a high-end draft pick and bringing back veteran free agent Yosh Nijman could help fill the gaping void left by Ekwonu.

"At a minimum, the Panthers need a dependable tackle for at least part of the 2026 season while [Ikem] Ekwonu recovers. They could do worse than the 6-7, 314-pound [Yosh] Nijman, who’s a powerful run blocker but not as consistent while pass blocking. Pairing Nijman with a highly drafted tackle seems like a sensible way to address the position for the short and long terms."

This seems like a smart approach. The Panthers have a lot of money already tied into their offensive line, so spending big for another free agent just doesn't seem feasible. If Morgan is going to make a big splash, fans are expecting this to come on the defensive side of the football.

Considering Taylor Moton isn't getting any younger, coupled with the severity of Ekwonu's injury, getting younger at the offensive tackle position with a cheaper option via the draft is something Morgan should seriously consider, potentially even with his first-round selection at No. 19 overall. This would be a short-term insurance policy while also promising to replace Carolina's ultra-consistent right tackle over time.

Nijman performed admirably last season. He was a crushing presence on running plays, but his pass protection did leave a lot to be desired. What the Panthers need to figure out is whether he is worth keeping around, because the last thing Morgan needs is a weak link in arguably the most crucial spot on quarterback Bryce Young's protection.

It'll be fascinating to see what Morgan has planned. But make no mistake; he simply cannot put a foot wrong.