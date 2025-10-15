Panthers are quietly winning big on the offseason trade everyone slammed

Things are finally starting to turn around for the Carolina Panthers. They've won three of their last four games, dispelling the narratives that last year's late-season resurgence was a fluke. To make matters even better, it appears they benefited significantly from an offseason trade that was initially questioned.

When Carolina traded Adam Thielen away just before the start of the season, many experts criticized the decision. The Panthers' receiving corps already seemed thin, led by young players without a proven track record. The two-time Pro Bowler was the stable veteran presence that Bryce Young needed, and they shipped him off.

Six weeks into the season, the trade is starting to be viewed in a different light. Thielen has failed to make an impact with the Minnesota Vikings, and the Panthers are getting by just fine without him.

Carolina Panthers are quietly winning Adam Thielen trade through six games

The drama leading up to the trade made the veteran receiver look like a prized asset. While Thielen was a quality player for the Panthers and their most reliable option in the passing game, it was impressive to get more than a late-round pick back for him at this stage of his career.

The Panthers received a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick in exchange for Thielen, a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick, and a 2027 fifth-round pick. It's not a blockbuster deal, but what more could you expect for a 35-year-old receiver?

Still, the Panthers were mocked at the time for giving up one of their only veteran pass catchers days before opening kickoff. Various analysts claimed that the Vikings were clear winners in the deal. Carolina was taking a significant risk by putting so much stock into its young wideouts.

After five games, Thielen has exactly four catches for 37 receiving yards. He's virtually nonexistent in the Vikings' offense, already reduced to a minor role. Minnesota essentially flushed a few draft picks down the drain so that they could quiet the concerns about their receiver depth heading into the season.

While the Panthers' young receivers have certainly taken some time to gel, they are starting to look like an effective group without Thielen. Tetairoa McMillan is living up to his pre-draft billing, Jalen Coker is nearing a return from injury, and Xavier Legette is even providing some value. It isn't the most dynamic group in the league, but it's enough to win football games.

The actual winner of the trade won't be determined until the draft picks are made, but it's starting to look like Carolina is coming out on the right side of this one.