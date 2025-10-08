Panthers ready for the return that could shift their entire season

The Carolina Panthers' fortunes this season are still hanging in the balance despite securing a dramatic comeback victory in Week 5. Every little helps right now for head coach Dave Canales, especially considering the need to string some positive results together in turbulent times.

Canales has weathered the storm. There is a lot to clean up, and the injury problems have proven difficult to overcome.

However, the Panthers are readying for the return that could redefine their outlook in 2025.

When the Panthers traded Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings, Jalen Coker was immediately chosen as the man who would fill the void. Just one day later, he went to injured reserve with a quad complication and hasn't been seen since.

Jalen Coker's return could change everything for Carolina Panthers' offense

After completing the rehabilitation process and meeting precise targets, the Panthers have opened Coker's 21-day return window. Canales is going to ramp up his workload this week before deciding if he'll feature against the Dallas Cowboys. But whether it's this week or next, the former Holy Cross sensation is getting closer.

"It's been upsetting for me personally. I want to be out there, contributing and stuff. But just finding other ways to impact the team, trying to be more of a leader, trying to be more of a voice in the room, keep everyone up, you know, and just cheer the guys on that are out there playing. I've been feeling really good. I mean, I don't think you really know until you go out there and practice, so I think that's what this week is going to be just kind of get my lungs back. I feel good, though, so I'm not going to be surprised if I continue to feel good." Jalen Coker via Panthers.com

Coker and the Panthers are going to take things one day at a time. But when he does get the all-clear to suit up, it promises to be a game-changer in no uncertain terms.

The undrafted second-year pro's dependability from the slot has been sorely missed. Hunter Renfrow hasn't met this billing. Jimmy Horn Jr. was brought along gradually, and Xavier Legette has also missed time. Third-year quarterback Bryce Young is without a legitimate security blanket, which is what Coker hopes to become once he regains his football footing.

Putting too much on Coker's plate wouldn't be wise. He's dealt with several soft tissue injuries throughout his career to date. Taking things slowly is a thoughtful approach. Once he builds back strength and confidence, that's when the wideout can be fully unleashed.

And there will be nobody happier about that than Young.