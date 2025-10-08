Pro Bowler quietly slipping out of Panthers’ plans as youth movement takes over

The Carolina Panthers pulled off a truly shocking come-from-behind victory over a much-maligned Miami Dolphins, where the rushing attack and defense both showed what they can be capable of on their best day. However, it's becoming clear that one veteran is slowly becoming the odd man out.

Over the last few seasons, Adam Thielen has been the steady hand in the slot that could always be counted on to find a few yards and make the right play. Yet before the campaign, the Panthers decided to trade the veteran receiver back to the Minnesota Vikings and re-sign Hunter Renfrow to fill that gap.

A move that was a great story, but there's been little substance attached.

Hunter Renfrow is in danger of becoming Carolina Panthers' odd man out

Renfrow was once one of the best offensive threats in the NFL, but those years have long since passed. There were concerns over whether the pass catcher could contribute, especially after not making the Panthers' roster, which was devoid of proven playmakers.

So far, the returns lend credence to that.

Some of the poor statistical outlook bears some context, as on more than one occasion, Bryce Young and Renfrow have not been on the same page. Whether this is down to an incorrect route or an incorrect read is open to conjecture, but the point still stands that the relationship has been shaky at best.

Also, the inconsistencies of Young's play should be taken into consideration when evaluating any receiver on this team. Without that safety valve being there, the third-year quarterback has seemed to panic at times, forcing the ball into dangerous situations or overthrowing receivers, both of which have led to ugly turnovers.

A fact that is showing itself with the team moving toward Brycen Tremayne and now Jimmy Horn Jr. in its search for more viable threats in the overall passing attack.

Week 5 was no exception to this, as Renfrow was only able to haul in one catch on three targets for seven receiving yards, while the veteran's younger counterparts were utilized in creative ways more often.

When the game was on the line, head coach Dave Canales went with the aforementioned alternatives in a goal-to-go situation that a slot player historically thrives in.

With the impending return of last season's breakout star Jalen Coker, the receiver room is about to get a lot more crowded. Unless Renfrow can start showing the team some glimpses of those Pro Bowl years, there might not be the room left on the roster to keep him around.

It would be a less-than-perfect ending to a storybook comeback, but such is life in the NFL. If you don't contribute, you don't stick around, and Renfrow could end up being the odd man out.