Panthers bracing for a looming free agency crossroads with veteran lineman

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Cade Mays didn’t hesitate when asked if he believes he’s a starting center in the NFL.

“Absolutely — without a question,” Mays told The Charlotte Observer.

That confidence, built over two turbulent but productive seasons in the middle of Carolina’s offensive line, now places the Panthers at a crossroads.

As Mays prepares to hit unrestricted free agency with some starting experience and solid production to strengthen his position at the bargaining table, the organization must decide whether one of its most quietly important contributors fits into an already expensive and complicated offensive line future.

Carolina Panthers have a massive decision to make with Cade Mays before free agency

After entering the 2025 season as Austin Corbett’s backup, Mays was thrust into the lineup once again when the veteran suffered a knee injury in Week 2. From there, the Tennessee product started 12 of the Panthers’ final 15 games, missing three due to injuries of his own. Carolina went 6-6 in games he started at center, finishing the year 8-9. They captured the NFC South, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The performance didn’t go unnoticed. Mays did not allow a sack in 726 snaps during the 2025 season, according to Pro Football Focus, which is pretty crazy for someone who has only been playing center for two years. Once Corbett finally returned, the Panthers made quite a telling decision: Mays stayed at center, while the veteran slid to guard.

Now the problem for Carolina isn’t whether Mays can play. It’s whether the team can afford to keep him.

According to Over The Cap, the Panthers’ offensive line is already projected to carry an $86.6 million cap hit in 2026. That number does not include new deals for Mays, Corbett, Yosh Nijman, or Brady Christensen, all of whom are set to test free agency.

Carolina has major money committed to right guard Robert Hunt, left guard Damien Lewis, and right tackle Taylor Moton. With so much capital already tied up front, the front office may be reluctant to hand out yet another long-term deal, especially to a player who will turn 27 years old in April.

But if Carolina can find the right number, bringing Mays back would further solidify an offensive line that helped power the franchise’s turnaround. If not, his rise may become one of the toughest costs of doing business in the NFL.

Either way, Mays has done his part. Now, the Panthers must decide what that’s worth.