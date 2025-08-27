Panthers' crucial position battle finally decided (but the drama isn't over)

The Carolina Panthers finally decided on the victor of a crucial position battle that went right through the summer. However, there could be another twist to come before something becomes concrete.

Carolina let things play out between veteran place kicker Matthew Wright and undrafted rookie Ryan Fitzgerald. There were ups and downs for both, but the Florida State product did just enough to get a reprieve.

Joe Person from The Athletic thought that Wright had outperformed Fitzgerald, albeit narrowly, but the first-year pro was always Carolina's guy. As such, the more experienced figure was released as part of the Panthers' first wave of roster cuts.

Ryan Fitzgerald is the Carolina Panthers' starting kicker, but for how long is debatable

Fitzgerald went through some growing pains. He was wayward under pressure on occasion, but the player demonstrated enough resolve to come through when it counted. He's now the undisputed starting kicker in Carolina, but for how much longer remains to be seen.

Good kickers around the league are now available after roster cuts around the league. Considering how active general manager Dan Morgan was after his initial 53-man roster was confirmed last year, he's more than capable of doing the same again if the right opportunities present themselves.

Getting a vote of confidence from the Panthers represents a massive confidence boost from Fitzgerald's perspective. Even so, the kicker will be nervously looking over his shoulder in the coming days before his fate is officially sealed one way or another.

Morgan won't hesitate to find another if he believes an upgrade can be sought. The Panthers have a good chance to progress this season. Any slender advantage they can get — whether that's at the kicker spot or another depth chart position — and the front-office leader would be foolish not to consider the possibility.

The Panthers like Fitzgerald. He's on a cheap contract and could offer some intriguing long-term upside if he hits the ground running. At the same time, Morgan isn't running the football operation with any sentiment attached. If a better option becomes available, he'll consider everything.

Coming this far and being denied a regular-season shot would be a cruel blow. But this is all part of the NFL's cutthroat business.

Fitzgerald might find that out to his cost, or the Panthers are about to proclaim their unrivaled faith in his capabilities by ignoring other kickers who are about to seek alternative employment. There is no in between, and it's a situation that could legitimately go either way.

