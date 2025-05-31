Panthers draft bust feels like inevitable collateral damage after major trade

The Carolina Panthers didn't get much from Yetur Gross-Matos during his four years with the franchise. Just when it looked like the edge rusher had turned the corner, he decided to cash in with a move elsewhere in free agency.

Now, it seems as if the former second-round pick is on the chopping block once again.

Gross-Matos penned a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Injuries prevented him from making a considerable impact last season. Based on a recent transaction, those in power are not willing to wait around on the off chance his health complications improve next time around.

Yetur Gross-Matos could be on the chopping block after Bryce Huff trade

According to Adam Schefter from ESPN, the Niners have secured the services of pass-rusher Bryce Huff via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. This will get rubber-stamped after June 1, and it also involves a restructured contract for the Super Bowl champion out of Memphis.

San Francisco is sending a mid-round pick to the Eagles to seal the deal. Huff never came close to reaching his billing after a big-money move to Philadelphia in free agency last year. He quickly became an afterthought and was moved on once an acceptable offer came along. The Niners are confident he can bounce back within their defensive scheme, but Gross-Matos could become collateral damage as a result.

Gross-Matos counts $9.47 million against San Francisco's salary cap in 2025. Cutting him saves $4.86 million with $4.65 million of dead money attached. That might be a tempting proposition for general manager John Lynch, especially considering the Niners also spent their first-round pick on Mykel Williams.

Things aren't looking too promising for Gross-Matos. He'd likely get a new home quickly if the Niners eventually made him surplus to requirements. While generating pressure has proved difficult throughout his career, his ability to set the edge against the run is impressive. That might be his saving grace when push comes to shove.

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Gross-Matos. The Panthers were expecting him to be a core part of their long-term plans after taking him at No. 38 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. That didn't happen, and his future could look more precarious than ever if San Francisco cuts its losses ahead of time.

