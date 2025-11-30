Panthers draft pick trapped in a familiar nightmare he can't escape

The Carolina Panthers had high hopes for Chandler Zavala once upon a time. They needed a long-term presence to slot in on their offensive line interior, but things have not gone according to plan.

Zavala was tasked with too much, too soon, during his rookie year. He paid a heavy price and clearly wasn't ready to take on responsibilities at such an early stage of his development, but injuries forced the Panthers' hand. And now, the former North Carolina State mauler is trapped in a recurring nightmare that he cannot seem to escape.

To say that Zavala is struggling with injuries would be an understatement. He didn't get much involvement in his second season, following the additions of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. This time around is even worse, which stems from some troubling health concerns that have held him back considerably.

Carolina Panthers have a growing Chandler Zavala problem on their hands

Zavala was not taken to the shelf after sustaining an injury in Week 4 versus the New England Patriots. He returned in Week 9 but left the game early. Just two contests later, the lineman has gone to injured reserve once again with a calf complication sustained against the San Francisco 49ers.

This is a devastating blow to Zavala, especially considering he was getting a run in the lineup with Hunt still recovering from a torn bicep. It also plunges his status beyond the current campaign into more doubt than ever.

The 2023 fourth-round pick counts just $1.33 million against Carolina's salary cap in the final year of his rookie deal. General manager Dan Morgan could decide to keep him around as a cheap backup, but that's not a certainty now. It's been one luckless blow after another for Zavala, and although disappointing, the best ability in the NFL is availability.

Zavala has to get himself right before anything else. After that, attention turns to implementing measures to minimize health problems down the line. He must also be ready to attack the offseason to prove his worth and enhance his chances of seeing out his deal with the club.

If Zavala can hit these targets, he's got a good chance to make the 53-man roster in 2026, especially with the likes of Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, and Brady Christensen all pending free agents. If not, then the injury-plagued lineman's aspirations in Carolina will be hanging by a thread.

And in all honesty, Zavala's precarious situation could legitimately go either way.