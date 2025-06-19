Panthers fans brace for chaos in 2025 as NFL analyst predicts a wild ride

Things are hanging in the balance for the Carolina Panthers in 2025. Some analysts project Dave Canales' squad to be a surprise package, while others believe it'll take a little longer to enter playoff consideration.

The truth probably lies somewhere in between, but one NFL analyst believes the Panthers are going to be a fun team to watch regardless of how things play out.

This is a long-term plan. Gradual progress is the key objective for Dan Morgan. The Panthers are on more stable footing under the current regime, but fans know what can happen if things begin to unravel.

Thankfully, there's more optimism surrounding the Panthers than at any stage of David Tepper's ownership so far. The roster looks more balanced after some hefty defensive investments this offseason. If quarterback Bryce Young builds on a promising second half of 2024, there's just no telling what Carolina could accomplish.

Carolina Panthers will be fun to watch, but they might not be ready for the playoffs

Frank Schwab from Yahoo Sports pumped the brakes on the Panthers' playoff aspirations. The analyst doesn't believe Canales' squad is quite ready, but he did think they were going to be a must-watch team thanks to the explosive offensive weapons at Young's disposal.

"Another round of adding talent to the defense is necessary. In the meantime, the Panthers should be surprisingly fun to watch. They're going to score plenty of points and give up a boatload of them, too. And that's OK. The Panthers shouldn't have visions of a playoff berth this season, just growth from young players and Bryce Young in particular. If that happens with a bunch of 38-35 losses, the Panthers can go into next offseason thinking they're one big defensive draft and some key free agent additions away from competing in the NFC South." Frank Schwab

This is a fair assessment. The Panthers gained respectability last season when all hope seemed lost once upon a time. Kicking on is the next challenge, but all signs point to improvements being made in some capacity.

What that means for Carolina's overall outlook remains to be seen. Nobody is expecting them to make a deep run in the postseason and contend for the Super Bowl. At the same time, there is enough talent to suggest a potential shot at a weak-looking NFC South is feasible if everyone performs above expectations.

Panthers fans just want a team to be proud of. There will be more chaos next season, that's almost guaranteed. But if Canales' squad can harness this positively and be competitive, that's only going to raise hope for a more prosperous future.

Another rollercoaster campaign awaits. One that could legitimately go either way for the Panthers.

