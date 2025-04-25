Panthers' fierce rival reaches new realm of hilarity with comical draft blunder

The Carolina Panthers are moving forward with quarterback Bryce Young. Things aren't nearly as rosy with one of their division rivals, who reached new realms of hilarity with a major blunder during the 2025 NFL Draft.

As Young looks to build on a promising campaign under center, the New Orleans Saints came into the draft with a dark cloud hanging over football's most important position. New head coach Kellen Moore was willing to give veteran Derek Carr another go-around, but a mysterious shoulder injury placed his 2025 involvement in serious jeopardy.

Many thought the Saints would be in the market for a college signal-caller with their first-round pick at No. 9 overall. They resisted that temptation, but it didn't take long for New Orleans to pull the trigger on Day 2.

And it wasn't Shedeur Sanders, who was still on the board.

Carolina Panthers fans can only laugh as the Saints draft Tyler Shough

The Saints had something else in mind, spending the No. 40 overall selection on Tyler Shough. This was a bombshell of epic proportions, one that quickly became a source of ridicule for Panthers fans across social media.

Shough has a live arm, but he's 25 years old. If the Saints are planning to start him right away, they could be in for a rough ride.

If this scenario becomes reality, that's only going to benefit the Panthers. They split the series with New Orleans last season. But if the substantial investments Dan Morgan made to their defense bear fruit, a sweep next time around couldn't be completely dismissed.

This is unlikely to be a development project. The Saints need help right now, and Shough is old enough to pick things up quickly en route to immediate involvement if the prognosis is as bleak as expected with Carr.

That should be music to Carolina's ears if Dave Canales' squad gets its own house in order before competitive action begins.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis