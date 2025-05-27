Panthers forecasted to shatter David Tepper’s curse with 2025 surge

Things have been rough for the Carolina Panthers since David Tepper bought the team in 2018. The franchise has gone 36-71 in seven seasons, missing the playoffs every year, hired and fired multiple coaches, and have just become the laughingstock of the NFL. However, after some promising glimpses in the second half of the 2024 season, there’s a belief that Carolina could finally turn things around in 2025.

In recent ESPN piece by Ben Solak, the NFL analyst made a number of predictions and touched on plenty of storylines across the league relevant to the 2025 season. One prediction Solak made is that the Panthers will finish with a 9-8 record. While that will likely still place the team one game out of the playoffs, it’d be a big deal, because it would be the first winning record during the David Tepper era.

Panthers predicted to finish 2025 season with a winning record

This prediction was one of 10 bold predictions that Solak encouraged fans not to remember, because he could be very wrong. He also made it clear he doesn’t full believe his prediction about Carolina. Still, the analyst argues the Panthers have built the team the right way to finally see some positive results.

"The Panthers will go 9-8. I'm not even sure I actually believe this, as I have my Bryce Young doubts. But what I like so much about the Panthers is what's around Young. Dave Canales has the goods and appears to be a future Coach of the Year. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has the goods and appears to be a future head coach. Many recent additions -- Robert Hunt, Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan, Tre'von Moehrig, Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, etc. -- are players I have liked above consensus, too.



I'm confident the arrow is pointed up in Carolina. If there's anything real in Young's resurgence, the Panthers should be fighting for a wild-card spot." Ben Solak (ESPN)

The praise for Carolina came with some Bryce Young shade, as Solak emphasized that the non-Young factors are the reason he believes the Panthers are headed in the right direction. From coaches to draft picks to acquired veterans, the Panthers seemingly finally have a building that should keep them in the mix for a playoff spot.

If Bryce Young can build on what he displayed when he was placed back in the starting lineup, and the rest of the team can adequately perform, the Panthers will definitely have the chance to win an inconsistent NFC South.

