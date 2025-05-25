Bold challenge issued to Bryce Young before career-defining Panthers season

Bryce Young made some remarkable improvements after finally returning to the starting lineup in 2024. The Carolina Panthers saw enough to build around the promising quarterback, but repaying this faith is crucial.

The stakes couldn't be higher for Young entering Year 3 of his professional career. He's got improved confidence, and everyone associated with the Panthers is rallying behind the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Hopes are high that this resurgence is the start of something special, but it remains a precarious situation until further notice.

Carolina Panthers thinks Bryce Young could earn Brock Purdy-type extension

This was a topic discussed in greater detail by Joe Person from The Athletic. The Panthers insider highlighted a challenge awaiting Young in 2025, one that could see the former Alabama standout rewarded with a long-term deal with similar money to that obtained by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy this offseason if everything goes well.

"The No. 1 pick from two years ago can’t come out flat like the early part of last season, when he often looked defeated during games. Compare that to the version of [Bryce] Young from late in the year, when he was sidestepping pass rushers in Philadelphia, making pinpoint throws — on and off schedule — and playing with a swagger and confidence not seen since Alabama. Young took a next step last year. Another big one awaits: proving he’s a top-tier quarterback capable of leading the Panthers to regular playoff appearances and worthy of the type of contract Brock Purdy just received." Joe Person

Young becomes extension-eligible in 2026. The fact that a new deal is being touted way ahead of time is a testament to his improvements since being benched before Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders. Even so, getting his fifth-year option triggered is the most realistic objective right now.

That could change if Young takes a dramatic surge forward. His poise, precision, and conviction became a tremendous asset last season. The Panthers made the roster more balanced this offseason. This should make things easier for the Heisman Trophy winner, who's got the big-game mentality to come through in the clutch.

Everything is in position for Young to prove his 2024 growth wasn't fleeting. There's a new aura around the player these days, but putting that to good use represents a different challenge entirely.

If Young achieves this and cements his franchise-caliber credentials, the Panthers might reward him accordingly. Stranger things have happened, but this is almost entirely dependent on how he performs when the regular season gets here.

