Bryce Young is the painfully obvious reason for Panthers’ 2025 optimism

There is a rare sense of calm and stability around the Carolina Panthers these days. The improvements made down the stretch and Dan Morgan's ambitious project were enough for David Tepper to deploy continuity for the first time under his ownership. It also helps that quarterback Bryce Young started to look the part after a rocky opening to his professional journey.

Young had to gain plaudits the hard way. He came into the league with massive expectations after the Panthers sacrificed a king's ransom to trade up and acquire the signal-caller at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. A woeful rookie campaign and one contentious benching later, he's now on the right track.

Bryce Young's growth is biggest reason for Carolina Panthers' optimism

Tyler Sullivan from CBS Sports highlighted Young's turnaround as the primary reason for optimism surrounding the Panthers' chances next season. The analyst thought that if he could improve on the statistics generated upon returning to the lineup, Carolina's fortunes would surge. This represents the best-case scenario for an organization that's languished among the bottom feeders for too long.

"In his final three games to wrap up last season, [Bryce] Young registered a passer rating of 111.6, completed 64.8% of his passes, and had seven passing touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns over that span. If he is remotely close to those numbers for an entire season, it'll completely change the fortunes of the franchise. Carolina also gave Young a new weapon in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the NFL Draft." Tyler Sullivan

There is additional pressure on Young entering Year 3. This is the time when players are expected to take a big jump. With his fifth-year option decision due in 2026, he must show enough for the Panthers to make a loftier commitment. Nothing else will do.

Everyone associated with the Panthers seems confident that Young can reach loftier goals. His swagger and confidence returned in abundance last season. The Panthers have a decent supporting cast around him, led by a dominant offensive line and a potentially prolific running back trio. If Tetairoa McMillan meets his end of the bargain and Xavier Legette builds on his rookie flashes, there's just no telling what the former Alabama star could accomplish.

Young knows this is just the beginning. He's reputation is restored, but there are still critics. The table has been laid to silence them once and for all, so getting complacent is simply not an option.

Hope in the NFL can be fleeting. It can go away as quickly as it arrived. However, something feels different about Young and the Panthers this time around.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis