Panthers’ full list of 2026 opponents confirmed after making playoffs

The Carolina Panthers, for the first time since 2017, have some extra football to focus on after the regular season. They booked their place in the playoffs thanks to the Atlanta Falcons' win over the New Orleans Saints, a significant achievement in just their second year under head coach Dave Canales.

Nobody is looking too far ahead right now. That hasn't always been the case throughout David Tepper's ownership, but the tide is officially turning. How much longer this goes on depends on the players and coaches, but their wild-card home clash against the Los Angeles Rams might be closer than some experts think.

After the playoffs, however long this fairytale lasts, attention turns to the offseason.

Carolina Panthers' 2026 opponents are now set after incredible playoff berth

The Panthers have genuine momentum to build upon at long last. General manager Dan Morgan has worked wonders on this roster over the last two years. If he can continue to make the required moves in pursuit of further progress, nobody will relish coming up in the face of Carolina in 2026.

We now know who the Panthers will be facing when the 2026 season begins. Upon closer examination of the opposition in Carolina's way, complacency is not an option.

Home Opponents Away Opponents Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers Cincinnati Bengals Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions Pittsburgh Steelers Denver Broncos Philadelphia Eagles Seattle Seahawks

It could have been a lot worse, based on this season's efforts. The Panthers will face only three playoff teams. Their divisional battles will once again be crucial, and quarterback Bryce Young has some mouthwatering upcoming battles with some of the league's best in his fourth campaign with the franchise.

Lamar Jackson, Caleb Williams, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Bo Nix, Jalen Hurts, and Jordan Love are just some of the non-division signal-callers that Young must get the better of in 2026. It would be a bombshell of epic proportions if the former Alabama standout weren't under center next season. Although he'll also get his fifth-year option picked up, Morgan might be reluctant to give him a longer commitment at this juncture.

A lot can and will change by the time Week 1 of the 2026 season gets here. This is all about gradual growth for the Panthers. Getting to the playoffs this season doesn't change that. What it has done is provide everyone with a massive confidence boost that this perennial struggler isn't too far away from entering the Super Bowl conversation.

Fans have been starved of anything to cheer for years. Still, it's a pretty favorable schedule for now.