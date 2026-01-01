Panthers insider lit the match and walked away with his Bryce Young remark

Bryce Young has come through when the Carolina Panthers have needed him most this season. If the third-year quarterback can do the same again in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Dave Canales' squad will be in the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Even so, some in the media are still having a hard time believing in Young. The game-winning drives are excellent, and his highs are astronomic. However, the lows are dismal, even if they are becoming far less frequent.

Young has done a good job of altering perceptions to kickstart his career following a turbulent start. Taking the next step involves being consistent, especially given that the critics remain in the shadows, waiting for their chance to lambast him as a draft bust once again.

David Newton once again questioned Bryce Young's future with the Carolina Panthers

David Newton of ESPN is among them. He's been around the team a long time and often draws the ire of fans for his needless gaslighting. The beat writer remains unconvinced about Young, believing that his inconsistencies are enough for the Panthers to hold off from committing to him long-term.

"As much improvement as [Bryce] Young has shown this season in helping put Carolina in position to make the playoffs, he has likely been too inconsistent for the organization to commit to him long term. He had a franchise-record 448 passing yards in Week 11 against the Falcons. He had a career-low 54 in Week 17. Young ranks 22nd in QBR (47.9) and completion percentage (63.2%, tied with the Giants' Jaxson Dart). The 2023 No. 1 pick has one more year left on his rookie deal, not including a potential fifth-year option." David Newton

The Panthers are likely to trigger Young's fifth-year option this offseason. That's the least he deserves, and it gives those in power another campaign to assess his outlook properly. They could offer him a longer deal, which would save them money in the long run, but it would involve far more risk.

That's not at the forefront of anyone's mind. The focus is solely on beating the Buccaneers to secure the NFC championship and a home playoff game. Anything after that is undetermined, and it will be the last thing on Young's mind right now.

He's all about what comes next and nothing more. Young is growing as a player and a leader. He's able to remain composed amid the chaos, which Canales believes is a rare trait very few around the league possess. The former Alabama star has also bounced back from subpar outings quickly this season. The Panthers are expecting him to do the same again.

That's only to enhance his chances of becoming Carolina's franchise player for the next decade.