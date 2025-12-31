Dave Canales spilled the tea on what's really driving belief in Bryce Young

Bryce Young was involved in plenty of high-stakes games during his college days at Alabama. Things have been less profitable in the pros, but the Carolina Panthers quarterback is relishing the prospect of a title decider against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18.

And head coach Dave Canales revealed the positive trait that everyone associated with the Panthers will be counting on this weekend at Raymond James Stadium.

It's not been an easy journey for Young to get to this point. His benching after just two games under Canales raised far more questions than it answered. He responded well to the setback, and although things are far from perfect just yet, his outlook is much more positive after Year 3 of his professional career.

Carolina Panthers are relying heavily on Bryce Young's unflappable poise down the stretch

Young brushed off the Panthers' disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks quickly. Canales delved deeper into this trait — a relentless mindset of staying composed and unshakable — that his teammates are feeding off. That's something the coach believes not everyone around the league possesses.

"It's something that gives Bryce the ability in the flow of the game, what I've noticed about Bryce is he doesn't get hung up on things that happen, he moves on, and that's a really special trait to have. It's really important for the big picture, especially when you're standing in front of the group, that this drive is going to be a touchdown drive, this next play is going to be a big one. To have that kind of salesmanship, it's really important for the quarterback to have that." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

The Panthers will need this more than ever when they lock horns with the Buccaneers. Young has already gotten one over on Baker Mayfield this season, and he'll be eager to do the same again. In truth, he'll never get a better chance, considering Tampa Bay is 1-7 in its last eight games after looking like a certainty to win the NFC South earlier in the campaign.

Having poise under pressure is rare. NFL history is littered with players who crumble under the spotlight. Young is still prone to mistakes, but his ability to move on from one play to the next — regardless of how things turned out — can keep the Panthers pushing forward no matter the situation.

Others must hold up their end of the bargain. The Panthers need a collective effort to clinch their first NFC South championship in a decade. And if Young gets the chance to come through with the game on the line, he almost always delivers.

Young is unflappable. If he can get Carolina into the playoffs, he'll be undeniable.