Panthers game-by-game predictions as Bryce Young leads redemption mission

Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons — Week 3

Date: Sunday, September 21

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The first divisional matchup sees the Atlanta Falcons visit Bank of America Stadium for the Carolina Panthers' home opener in 2025. It's early in the campaign, but Dave Canales will want to leave a marker within the NFC South and prove his squad is a force to be reckoned with once again.

Carolina got the better of Atlanta in a thrilling overtime success to conclude the 2024 season. Bryce Young was at his brilliant best that day, so confidence is high that he can get the better of second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. once again.

Prediction: Win (2-1)

The Falcons are a dangerous opponent. But if the Panthers play fundamentally sound, Young can come through in the clutch.

Carolina Panthers at Patriots — Week 4

Date: Sunday, September 28

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Going to the New England Patriots isn't the daunting proposition it once was. However, any team coached by Mike Vrabel will be physical and organized.

That wasn't always the case with New England last season. There weren't many positives to take from the previous campaign, but the flashes demonstrated by rookie quarterback Drake Maye indicate the Patriots might have something special on their hands.

Prediction: Win (3-1)

The Patriots have made some substantial roster improvements this offseason. Catching them early in the campaign, while they are still working out their kinks, could be enough for the Panthers to gain a valuable win on their travels.

Carolina Panthers vs. Dolphins — Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 5

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

This has shootout written all over it. The Panthers and Miami Dolphins both possess high-octane offenses and indifferent defenses. That's a recipe for fireworks, which should make for an entertaining encounter.

The Dolphins are entering 2025 in a high-stakes situation. Head coach Mike McDaniel needs to get back into the postseason. These hopes rest squarely on the shoulders of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered more concussions last time around as Miami's season descended to irrelevancy.

Prediction: Win (4-1)

Any team with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their wide receiver duo should be respected. But if the Panthers' run defense can do enough to contain De'Von Achane, they might have a chance of extending a positive start to the season in this scenario.

Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys — Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 12

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Momentum will be immensely high if the Panthers win four of their first five games. That should also give Dave Canales' squad a chance to give the Dallas Cowboys a real run for their money on home soil.

The Cowboys are once again being hyped up beyond comprehension. Some low-level trades, a high-profile splash for wide receiver George Pickens, and quarterback Dak Prescott's return to health are seeing delusional projections arrive once again. Whether they can meet them remains to be seen, but Bank of America Stadium is always a glorified home game for Dallas regardless.

Prediction: Loss (4-2)

Running back Rico Dowdle will be looking for revenge against his old employers. But until Carolina's defense proves capable of stopping somebody, it's hard to predict anything other than a loss.

Carolina Panthers at NY Jets — Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 19

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: MetLife Stadium

A trip to MetLife Stadium comes at a good time for the Panthers. However, this is unlikely to be the same moribund New York Jets team of years gone by.

The appointment of head coach Aaron Glenn could change everything. He is an exceptional strategist and high-end motivator. They also happen to have Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator, who'll be eager to twist the knife into David Tepper after being overlooked for Carolina's head coaching gig in 2023.

Prediction: Loss (4-3)

Much will depend on how well Justin Fields performs during his final chance to prove himself as a starting-caliber quarterback. But the Jets' defense is enough to suggest this might be a difficult afternoon for Canales' squad.