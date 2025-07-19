Panthers heading into training camp with massive question still unanswered

Last season, the Carolina Panthers shocked the league when they made an early decision on benching quarterback Bryce Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton.

After he served his time on the bench, Young came back and offered Panther fans more hope than most would have expected. To give him credit, he had some fantastic moments. Yet, the Panthers still walk into this year's training camp and can't help but wonder: is Bryce Young really the guy?

There are other question marks, too, of course. But, no topic is of bigger importance than the quarterback position.

Bryce Young still has everything to prove in 2025

Despite noticeable improvement after coming back from being benched last year, Young still finished toward the bottom of the league in many major categories. For example, he finished 35th in net yards per passing play (5.4) and completion percentage (60.9). That's not all, though.

Young was tied behind 23 other quarterbacks in touchdown percentage at 3.9 percent and finished 30th in passer rating 82.2. These are just a few examples that can be studied regardless of the fact that he didn't start every game of last season.

Let's go a bit further. Young finished last year with six games throwing for under 200 yards. He finished seven games, overall, with a completion percentage of 60 or less.

The fact of the matter is, he is still rather unproven. What happens if Year 3 is fine, but not great? What happens if the Panthers obtain a top-10 pick in next year's quarterback class that, right now, looks to have some highly-intriguing prospects?

It all begins now. It all begins in camp. Young cannot afford to start camp slow. He's got to come out commanding the offense, showing improved leadership and voice along with offering hope that there is, indeed, lasting improvement being established.

This is one of those scenarios where fans should be begging for training camp hype. In other years, it's easy to roll your eyes (if you're that type of realist) when training camp hype starts reaching new heights. But, in Young's case, it's exactly what we want to see and hear.

Answer the bell early and fans will be thrilled.

