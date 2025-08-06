Panthers hit early camp standout with brutal depth chart reality check

Unofficial depth charts are called that for a reason. They are a great way to provoke discussion among Carolina Panthers fans and others across the NFL. But for those in the building, it's an obligation that might not hold much weight when the real action arrives.

We are still a couple of weeks away from final cuts. General manager Dan Morgan could make a trade or scoop up players off the waiver wire if the right opportunities present themselves. Nothing is set in stone, which keeps intensity high as the Panthers embark on the business end of preparations.

There weren't many surprises on Carolina's unofficial depth chart. However, it served as a harsh reminder for one early training camp standout that the job isn't finished by any stretch of the imagination.

Bam Martin-Scott was buried on Carolina Panthers' unofficial depth chart despite strong summer

It's been hard to ignore the momentum building around undrafted free-agent linebacker Bam Martin-Scott in recent weeks. The former South Carolina standout made an impression on the team's offseason program. He's kicked things up a notch at training camp, and there is a new opening at the defensive second level after Josey Jewell's stunning release.

Martin-Scott caught the eye wth more notable plays during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium. This led Joe Person from The Athletic to believe that he is quickly becoming a roster lock if the same trend continues.

That might still be the case, but Martin-Scott was buried down the unofficial depth chart. Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom were listed as the starters. Claudin Cherelus and Jacoby Windmon were the primary backups. The rookie was on the next step down alongside

Jon Rhattigan, which was disappointing but unsurprising at the same time.

The Panthers aren't going to let anybody get complacent. This is a competitive environment where everything must be earned. Martin-Scott might not be as low within the building, but putting him there publicly keeps urgency where it needs to be.

This doesn't change the stakes for Martin-Scott. He's still an undrafted rookie making his way. He's still fighting for respect and notoriety. He's still learning the ropes and trying to firmly establish himself. That hasn't altered just because of an unofficial depth chart.

How Martin-Scott performs in the preseason will go a long way toward determining his fate. If he continues to catch the eye and look like he belongs, the second-level presence could be a lot higher in the roster standings when Carolina's first official depth is revealed before Week 1.

