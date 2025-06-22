Panthers UDFA goes from unknown to unmissable in pursuit of NFL dream

It's not easy for undrafted free agents. However, the Carolina Panthers have provided an environment that allows them to stake a claim if the performance levels match.

One UDFA hopeful wasted no time in gaining plaudits over Carolina's offseason program. And it's got the scope to shake up the defensive dynamic in a position group that has some concerns.

The Panthers tweaked rather than gutted the linebacking corps this offseason. Shaq Thompson wasn't brought back after his recent injury problems, signing with the Buffalo Bills. Christian Rozeboom was acquired in free agency, but that's about it. With Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace the only others capable of logging prominent reps on the rotation effectively, Carolina needs someone to leave no doubt over the summer.

Bam Martin-Scott gaining admirers within Carolina Panthers over early workouts

Bam Martin-Scott is an unlikely yet increasingly lively candidate to achieve this feat. Team writer Darin Gantt revealed that the formidable linebacker has growing admirers in the building, which suggests a smooth transition from college to the pros. It's very early days, but the initial signs are promising nonetheless.

It'll take much more for Martin-Scott to find his name on the 53-man roster. Things will get more intense at training camp, and the former South Carolina standout remains pretty far down the pecking order. How he performs in the preseason, especially when it comes to special-teams output, could be the determining factor between making the team or settling for a place on the practice squad.

Martin-Scott was a high-priority target for the Panthers once the draft concluded. The second-level presence got $275,000 guaranteed upon signing, which is a solid amount for any UDFA looking for a shot. That hints Carolina sees something in the player that others don't. And he's already begun to repay this confidence with an imposing start to his NFL journey.

Momentum is building around Martin-Scott's hopes. He's giving himself a fighting chance, but the hard work is just getting started.

Coping with the physicality of camp, which will also include joint practices against the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, is far more important. If he passes these tests with flying colors and makes some splash plays during Carolina's warmup contests, beating out the likes of Jacoby Windmon, Jon Rhattigan, and Claudin Cherelus represents an ambitious yet attainable objective.

It'll be interesting to see if Martin-Scott can keep this up when the team comes together again. But he's in a better position now than before, which was always the primary goal.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis