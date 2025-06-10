Discarded Panthers leader resurfaces with playoff contender in full-circle twist

The Carolina Panthers opted to end their long connection to Shaq Thompson this offseason. Now, the veteran linebacker has a new opportunity with some familiar faces elsewhere.

Thompson's status as Carolina's locker room leader was unquestioned. He was held in the highest regard by coaches and revered among his teammates. Unfortunately for the Washington graduate, some devastating injury issues blighted his final two seasons with the squad.

A broken leg was followed by a torn Achilles. Both occurred early in the 2023 and 2024 campaigns respectively, which was a torrid spell of bad fortune. Dan Morgan loves the player, but the pay check no longer matched the production and on-field reliability.

The former first-round pick had to bide his time for a new opportunity. Thompson's been on the proverbial scrap heap for a long period. But all good things come to those who wait.

Shaq Thompson bolsters Carolina Panthers' influence on the Buffalo Bills

Thompson landed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. The transition should be smooth, considering head coach Sean McDermott was his defensive coordinator in Carolina before getting the top job. General manager Brandon Beane was in the front office when the second-level enforcer was drafted, so the connection seemed almost too obvious.

Just how much Thompson will be able to contribute initially is undetermined. A torn Achilles normally comes with a long recovery. That bears more significance in an aging player's case, but the Bills must be encouraged by his rehabilitation to give him a shot.

This is the first time Thompson's been on a legitimate contender since 2017. He toiled through some dark days in Carolina and conducted himself impeccably. Now, he gets the chance to help an AFC juggernaut who seems right on the cusp of something special.

As for the Panthers? They're moving forward with Trevin Wallace, Josey Jewell, and free-agent signing Christian Rozebooom as their linebacking trio. Morgan could add another before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars rolls around, but there's no telling for sure at this juncture. But make no mistake — Thompson will be looking to make Carolina pay for its lack of confidence when he returns to Bank of America Stadium in October.

Everyone associated with the Panthers wishes Thompson nothing but the best on the next stage of his football journey. And after a turbulent few years, he deserves a little bit of luck along the way.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis