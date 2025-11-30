Panthers' injury crisis puts a forgotten talent back in the spotlight

The Carolina Panthers are without the services of Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. Any team would miss a player of his caliber, but it has quietly provided an opportunity for another defensive back to shine at long last.

That will be easier said than done against the Rams, who are looking to tighten their grip on the NFC's No. 1 seed. It's all hands on deck for the Panthers, and even though the injuries aren't ideal, head coach Dave Canales must roll with the punches as he looks to get a response from his players.

The Panthers have to dig in and show some resolve. But for Kalen King, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad, this could be the first taste of NFL action in a competitive regular-season setting.

Carolina Panthers could give Kalen King a shot amid cornerback injury crisis

King was a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft coming out of Penn State. He was viewed as an undersized corner with promise, but the Green Bay Packers bounced him on and off the roster before making him surplus to requirements during final cuts this summer. The Panthers signed him to their practice squad quickly. After getting the time to develop, they feel comfortable enough to promote him and potentially see what he can bring to the organization.

This is the opportunity King has been waiting for. His influence might be restricted to special teams, but there is an urgency to leave a positive impression when, or if, his number is called.

With undrafted rookie Corey Thornton on the shelf, the Panthers need someone to step up and fill the void. Robert Rochell could get the first shot after being plucked from the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, but there is also some quiet intrigue around King's athleticism that warrants a close examination in the line of fire.

It might not amount to anything. That is up to King and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, but the fact that he's getting his chance represents a vote of confidence in his progression if nothing else. And if the Panthers didn't think he was ready to step up, they'd have gone in a different direction.

This is arguably the most positive development for King since he was called late in the draft. But make no mistake, what comes next is much more critical in the pursuit of bolstering his chances of an extended stay in Carolina.