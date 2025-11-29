Panthers need positive response from Bryce Young amid growing firestorm

Bryce Young's future remains a contentious issue. It's been another campaign of ups and downs from the quarterback this season, and his woeful outing against the San Francisco 49ers did nothing to diminish the critics.

The Carolina Panthers still believe in Young. There is complete faith within the building that he can thrive. The player needs everything to go right around him, but he's proven more than capable of managing games effectively and getting over the line in clutch situations.

Not everyone is convinced. When Young doesn't play well, it's typically a complete catastrophe. Head coach Dave Canales needs to shoulder some blame, and the supporting cast wouldn't be classed as stellar aside from first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan, but the former Alabama star needs to be more consistent.

Carolina Panthers need a posituive response from Bryce Young amid growing unrest

This sentiment was echoed by the Pro Football and Sports Network team. They believe the Panthers are in the NFC South title picture despite Young, and it's time to end this experiment once the season concludes.

"Yes, the Carolina Panthers have a 6-6 record and are in play for a playoff berth and the division title. But their success, for the most part, has come despite Bryce Young, rather than because of him. In Year 3 of the experiment for the first overall pick, it might be time to call it a day. Through 12 games, he has 2,131 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions. However, far more shocking is that he’s failed to cross 200 yards in all but two outings this season." Pro Football and Sports Network

This is a bit drastic. There aren't exactly many intriguing quarterbacks set to take their chances in free agency. Going down the draft route is possible, but general manager Dan Morgan has other needs to fill with his high-end selections. That could give Young a reprieve, but finishing the campaign strongly is the only way he'll cement his claims.

Giving Young a contract extension ahead of time this offseason doesn't seem likely. The more realistic route would be to trigger his fifth-year option and take things from there. This might also spark an extra sense of urgency to take his game to new heights in 2026.

Young's good moments are exceptional. His poor moments are disastrous. This is all about finding some middle ground through consistency and seizing the moment. Anything less, and Morgan has a franchise-altering decision on his hands.

And that might not look favorably on Young when push comes to shove.