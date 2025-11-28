Panthers still haven't come to the Bryce Young realization they need

Bryce Young has come in for yet more harsh criticism after the Carolina Panthers blew their massive prime-time opportunity against the San Francisco 49ers. His lackluster outing also fueled more debate among the fan base about whether he was the right quarterback to take this franchise forward.

The Panthers have had a rollercoaster three years with Young under center. Head coach Dave Canales could have brought in his own signal-caller by now, but he trusts the Alabama product. The belief in his capabilities within the locker room hasn't wavered either, so it would be a big surprise if he weren't still under center in 2026.

But for this to work, and it's worth remembering just how much the Panthers invested to get Young into the building, those in power must come to a realization.

Carolina Panthers must start playing to Bryce Young's strengths with the playoffs in sight

Young can play well. He can win. But a strong rushing attack must be established at all times.

Giving running back Rico Dowdle six carries isn't going to cut it. Canales must be stubborn with the ground game to keep defenses honest. After that, Young can do what he does best. This revolves around play-action, deciphering soft spots, and getting the football out quickly, on time, and in a position for his pass-catchers to make plays.

That's the recipe for success with Young. When he's made to force the issue, mistakes arise. And with only one legitimate weapon — first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan — to depend upon, this has to be the plan of attack moving forward.

When the Panthers have won this season, it's come mainly on the back of Dowdle. Young was sensational against the Atlanta Falcons, as he always is, but he cannot play them every week. Sticking to his strengths, allowing him to manage games effectively, dictate the tempo, and control the clock is the correct course of action. Fans have seen what happens when these strategies aren't implemented all too often.

Perhaps Young will never become the generational No. 1 pick Carolina once had when Cam Newton took the league by storm. But that doesn't mean he cannot have a highly productive career with the Panthers if the scheme fits his style and the supporting cast meets the required standard.

Not everyone can be Newton, Lamar Jackson, or Josh Allen. There are more ways to thrive in the league. And the sooner Canales starts sticking to what clearly works, the better Carolina's chances will be.

Whether this realization arrives is another matter.