Panthers insider flags intriguing draft prospect quietly on Dan Morgan’s radar

Draft season is underway. The Carolina Panthers got some significant immediate returns from their 2025 class, and if he can do the same again, a strong defense of their NFC South championship won't be too far behind.

General manager Dan Morgan was a scout first. He loves this time of year, and he's already been running the rule over prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl before making his way down to Mobile, Alabama, for this year's Panini Senior Bowl.

Prospects are in the midst of showcasing their credentials in practice, which will culminate in a game this weekend. And it's a who's who of NFL front office figures and personnel evaluators in attendance.

Carolina Panthers writer highlights Jalon Kilgore as a prospect Dan Morgan might be watching

Panthers writer Kassidy Hill tabbed some prospects that Morgan may have his eye on throughout the week. There were several fan darlings on the list, but the presence of South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore came with more eyebrow raises than most.

"A versatile and big-bodied defensive back, [Jalon] Kilgore has both the intangibles and smarts to be an exciting nickel or safety prospect this draft class. He's 6-1 and 211 pounds, and is leaving school as a true junior, meaning he's young with a high ceiling. In his final year with the Gamecocks, Kilgore was named a permanent team captain. Pro Football Focus graded Kilgore's tackling in 2025 at 77.7 overall. Mock drafts largely have him projected as a day-three prospect." Kassidy Hill, Panthers.com

Kilgore might only be scratching the surface of what he's truly capable of. He is position-versatile, which is something the Panthers might be looking for to bolster depth and eventually turn him into a potential starter. He's not the biggest physically, and his final campaign with the Gamecocks was up and down, but the athletic upside is well worth a closer examination from Morgan and his staff throughout the evaluation process.

If the Panthers went in this direction, Kilgore would join a long list of South Carolina prospects drafted by the franchise.

This has had mixed success in recent years, with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn and wide receiver Xavier Legette on opposite ends of the spectrum. But those in power seem to like the physical intangibles the Gamecocks look for in their players, so adding another couldn't be dismissed entirely.

The forcefulness with which Kilgore goes about his business will enamor scouts. If the defensive back — who can play nickel corner or as a prototypical safety — can work on some technical refinements to become more impactful in coverage, this could be an absolute steal when push comes to shove.

Time will tell, but Kilgore has a chance to make himself a ton of money in the coming weeks.