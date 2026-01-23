Panthers insider says what all fans were thinking about Jalen Coker

Nobody expected undrafted free agent Jalen Coker to surpass first-round selection Xavier Legette when they both joined the Carolina Panthers. But two years into their respective NFL journeys, that's precisely what happened.

And now, the Panthers should reward Coker accordingly.

There was a lot to like about Coker's application over his second campaign. Head coach Dave Canales wanted the wide receiver to get in better physical condition, and he met the challenge. Despite starting the season on injured reserve, the Holy Cross product was electrifying down the stretch, providing quarterback Bryce Young with another dependable option in the passing game alongside Tetairoa McMillan as Legette floundered.

Carolina Panthers insider believes Jalen Coker could get a long-term extension this offseason

Coker is an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. The Panthers could tender an offer that would prevent him from speaking to other teams, which seems almost guaranteed. However, Joe Person of The Athletic thought it might be wise to offer him a longer-term commitment to potentially avoid paying more in the future.

"By the end of their second seasons, [Jalen] Coker had surpassed [Xavier] Legette as the WR2 in a move that should have happened earlier. Coker, who had nine receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown in the playoff loss to the Rams, is an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. So the Panthers could offer him a one-year deal at the league minimum and Coker wouldn’t be able to negotiate with other teams. But why not reward a player who heeded [Dave] Canales’ message to get in better shape, and do so before his price goes up?" Joe Person, The Athletic

This is something Panthers fans have been clamoring for. Coker is on the ascent, and he's only going to get better. Tying him down long-term gives Young a genuine 1-2 punch to depend upon. This continuity is crucial, and it's just reward for the exceptional dedication the pass-catcher has shown since entering the league.

Just what a long-term deal for Coker would look like is anyone's guess. The Panthers have no money tied to their wide receiver room right now. McMillan, Legette, and Jimmy Horn Jr. are all on rookie contracts. David Moore and Brycen Tremayne are free agents. Further reinforcements are coming, but there should be more than enough cash to keep their current WR2 happy.

Coker was an absolute steal. His route-running, dependable hands, and ability to come through in key moments have been a breath of fresh air. He may only be scratching the surface of what he's truly capable of, too. That's a scary thought, so working out a multi-year commitment represents a win-win for all parties.

Anything less, and the Panthers could be on the hook for a lot more in 2027.