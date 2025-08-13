Panthers just had boom-or-bust weapon for biggest need fall into their lap

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are short of dependable linebacking options heading into the 2025 season. But fans know that if general manager Dan Morgan sees an opportunity to strengthen the ranks, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.

The Panthers could use another capable veteran presence at the defensive second level. Training camp began with Josey Jewell's release, which came after medical tests revealed he was suffering from concussion symptoms seven months after the incident. All sides came to a decision that allowed the player to focus on his health.

That was the correct call, but it left the Panthers with Christian Rozeboom and second-year pro Trevin Wallace as the starting duo. More concerningly, there wasn't much, if anything, that inspired confidence on the depth chart behind them.

Carolina Panthers could claim Brian Asamoah off waivers to bolster linebacking depth

It's a fluid situation. Morgan will scour the veteran pool and the waiver wire for potential reinforcements. One couldn't dismiss the Panthers giving up a late-round selection or negotiating a pick swap for someone who might be made surplus to requirements elsewhere before Week 1.

One recent development might not go unnoticed by those in power. The Minnesota Vikings announced that they had waived linebacker Brian Asamoah II. This came after some reported incidents at training camp and his failure to firmly establish himself as a viable starting option.

Brian Asamoah gone.



That's what happens when you light up a beloved team dude and then swing on the new $88M guy. — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) August 12, 2025

Asamoah was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Oklahoma. The Vikings thought so too, taking the physical presence at No. 66 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was unable to meet expectations, playing just 188 defensive snaps in three seasons. However, he did become a valuable piece on special teams, which is something working in his favor as he looks for a new opportunity.

It's also worth noting how many former Vikings defenders have joined the Panthers since Ejiro Evero became coordinator. D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Akayleb Evans, T.J. Smith, and Luiji Villan all landed in Carolina after spells up north. Whether Asamoah becomes another remains to be seen, but it wouldn't hurt to take a closer look.

The Panthers are still relatively high up the waiver wire order to have a shot at landing Asamoah. What Morgan and Evero need to figure out is whether he'd be a worthy option, and what other potential possibilities might be available in the coming weeks with final cuts on the immediate horizon.

Regardless of whether it's Asamoah or someone else, the Panthers desperately need an injection of energy within their linebacking corps. It'll be interesting to see what Morgan eventually decides.

