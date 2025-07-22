Bombshell Panthers release reignites backlash over controversial departure

The Carolina Panthers were dealt a bombshell blow to begin training camp. One that casts questions on the decisions made by general manager Dan Morgan earlier this offseason.

Morgan spent lavish sums and draft picks on improving the defense during his second recruitment period at the helm. But for all the positive moves made, the linebacking corps got nothing more than free-agent signing Christian Rozeboom into the mix.

The Panthers were confident that veteran Josey Jewell and second-year pro Trevin Wallace could occupy the starting positions, with Rozebomm providing a solid rotational presence and special-teams threat. But now, those plans have been flipped on their head.

Joe Person from The Athletic confirmed that the Panthers released Jewell on the eve of their first training camp practice. The second-level presence's physical saw him remain in the NFL's concussion protocol seven months after sustaining the issue against the Arizona Cardinals. That is deeply concerning, and something Carolina should have been aware of before he got back into the building.

Josey Jewell's release brings severe concerns about Carolina Panthers' approach

The Panthers reportedly offered Jewell a restructured deal, but nothing could be agreed upon. He's hopeful of playing at some stage in 2025, but just when is debatable. And there is also his long-term health to think about, which is far more important in the grand scheme of things.

Morgan is now on the back foot. He might wait to strengthen the unit a little later into training camp, but this immediately calls into question his decision to part ways with Shaq Thompson before free agency.

Thompson was the beating heart of Carolina's defense and an inspirational leader in the locker room. Some rough injury luck, which also consisted of a torn Achilles suffered last season, was enough for the Panthers to go in a different direction.

Things worked out pretty well for the player. Thompson landed on the Buffalo Bills, who are confident he can make a full recovery and help them on their Super Bowl charge. They must have also been satisfied with his rehabilitation to bring him on board.

Sounds like someone the Panthers could do with right now.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing to have. But the fact that this wasn't picked up by the Panthers earlier in the offseason does raise some red flags in the building.

Why wasn't Jewell's situation monitored closely? Why didn't Morgan get aggressive to find a better contingency plan than Rozeboom? Why did things get to this point before action was taken?

It's a bizarre situation. And Morgan needs to act quickly to ensure this doesn't become a weak link that holds the Panthers back in 2025.

