4 Panthers who went from overlooked to unbreakable this offseason

The Carolina Panthers are a trendy pick among the media to become one of the league's surprise packages in 2025. For head coach Dave Canales' squad to live up to this hype, everyone must play their part.

Some will have loftier expectations on their shoulders than others. The Panthers have a few franchise cornerstones and a potential long-term quarterback in Bryce Young. But what separates the good teams from the also-rans is unheralded players making their presence felt more than anyone initially envisaged.

It's a lot to ask, but some clues have begun to emerge. With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who went from overlooked to unbreakable this offseason.

Panthers players who went from overlooked to unbreakable this offseason

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE

Bigger things are expected of Ja'Tavion Sanders in 2025. The tight end recognized this, working incredibly hard on his conditioning and physique away from the team in readiness for the next challenge.

This is already reaping significant rewards. Sanders looks leaner, sharper, and ready for a pivotal role in Carolina's passing attack. That doesn't guarantee success, but it has provided a strong platform for the Texas product to flourish.

Shemar Bartholomew, CB

Dan Morgan didn't do much to enhance his cornerback options this offseason. He's reportedly looking for another experienced figure for the secondary before Week 1. Until then, players like Shemar Bartholomew will get plenty of chances to shine.

Bartholomew is seizing the moment. He looks more comfortable this time around after being utilized sparingly last season. The second-year pro also has the size and length typically associated with defensive backs in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base system.

Christian Rozeboom, LB

The Panthers need one of their linebackers to step up. Evero cannot afford this unit to become a weak link with all the positive moves made elsewhere on his defense. And it might be a new arrival he knows well that comes to the fore.

Christian Rozeboom's arrival this offseason went relatively overlooked compared to others. Judging by the impressive start he made to Carolina's offseason program, coupled with his previous experience alongside Evero, he promises to feature heavily on the defensive rotation while also becoming a core special teamer for good measure.

Jimmy Horn Jr., WR

Although Jimmy Horn Jr. missed some of the Panthers' mandatory minicamp with a minor hamstring injury, one cannot be anything other than impressed by his early transition to the franchise.

The sixth-round pick looked fast and explosive, showcasing his dynamism with the football in his hands. Carolina has a crowded wide receiver room, but there's nothing to suggest Horn cannot carve out a rotational role for himself while also emerging as a phenomenal kick returner.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis