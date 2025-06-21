Panthers veteran goes from undesirable to undeniable with minicamp dominance

The Carolina Panthers are giving those on the fringes a chance to impress this offseason. One unheralded defensive back has grasped the opportunity with both hands in pursuit of securing an expanded role in 2025.

This is all part of Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' master plan. They want to increase urgency and increase standards. They believe raising competition for places is the best way to achieve this objective, and it's received a positive response from the players so far.

If the same trend continues over Carolina's upcoming training camp, it'll give their aspirations for progression a major boost. And the more surprises that come to the fore, the better from Canales' perspective.

Carolina Panthers witnessing tremendous growth from Shemar Bartholomew

The Panthers are reportedly looking to add another experienced presence to their secondary before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars rolls around. Until then, Shemar Bartholomew is catching the eye enough to not only make the 53-man roster but also potentially have a role on the defensive rotation along the way.

Bartholomew was claimed off waivers after final cuts last year. The former Georgia Southern standout was a hot commodity, but Carolina had priority. Although he was used sparingly last time around, he's benefited greatly from being part of the roster.

Ejiro Evero's defense put together a campaign that will live in NFL infamy for all the wrong reasons. The acquisitions made by Morgan this offseason should lead to improvements. But if someone like Bartholomew can continue his emergence, that's also going to help considerably.

Expecting miracles from Bartholomew would be unfair and unrealistic in equal measure. He remains a development project, although his growth in Year 2 of his professional career suggests he's still on an upward trajectory. If he builds on this momentum over Carolina's training camp and whatever reps come his way in the preseason, he might be a surprise nobody saw coming when the real action begins.

The Panthers will add to their cornerback options. They don't have enough right now, and Morgan cannot leave anything to chance. At the same time, Bartholomew has the size and physical profile to increase his influence if confidence in his credentials increases in the coming months.

At the very least, he's a player to watch closely over camp. And the once undesirable player is quickly becoming undeniable.

