Jaire Alexander’s contract makes it clear Panthers were never in the running

The Carolina Panthers were linked with a move for veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander after the Green Bay Packers released him. But as it turns out, they were never really in the running.

Dan Morgan needs another capable performer in the cornerback room before the season. Alexander is a Charlotte native, so it didn't take long for the homecoming element to come up in speculation. Unfortunately for the Panthers, the two-time Pro Bowler had a different idea.

Alexander didn't take long to find a new home, as expected. He opted for a move to the Baltimore Ravens, which reunited the gifted defensive back with his former college teammate, Lamar Jackson.

Jackson and Alexander starred at Louisville before both became first-round picks. Now, they have another common goal — to add an elusive Super Bowl to the quarterback's résumé, which will cement his status among the game's greats.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Alexander also turned down more money from elsewhere to sign with the Ravens. His one-year, $4 million deal could be worth $6 million with incentives. Others put more money on the table, but Baltimore was his top destination.

Carolina Panthers didn't make a formal offer for Jaire Alexander before Ravens switch

According to Mike Kaye from The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers contacted Alexander's representatives, but no formal offer was made. That suggests Morgan was told the player had no interest in joining the franchise, so it didn't go any further.

The Panthers inquired, but Alexander's heart was set. And when the Ravens came calling, the decision became pretty straightforward.

It's back to the drawing board for Carolina in its quest to bolster the cornerbacks at defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's disposal. Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., and Chau Smith-Wade are the starting trio. Shemar Bartholomew's impressive offseason so far could see him become more involved, but options are thin on the ground aside from that.

Considering the pressure on Evero heading into his third season, the more proven performers Carolina has, the better its chances will be. That unfortunately won't include Alexander, who opted to take less to land on a contender rather than consider a homecoming.

This shows the Panthers are looking to see if the right opportunities present themselves. But until they start winning, players like Alexander will cast their glances elsewhere.

That's just the way it is and the way it's always been. However, some signs suggest Carolina's tide is turning at long last.

