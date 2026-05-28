Panthers landing former top TE in trade could fix polarizing NFL Draft decision

The Carolina Panthers were widely heralded for their performance in the 2026 NFL Draft, but one area where Dan Morgan left fans with a bit of a wanting feeling is at tight end. Even when faced with a thin class, going with the 1-2 punch of Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders at the position might not be the best way to get the most out of Bryce Young.

Carolina may need to look to the trade market if they want to bring in someone who is going to move the needle. After the Chicago Bears saw Colston Loveland break out after being selected in the Top 10 and used a third-round pick in the 2026 Draft on Sam Roush, Cole Kmet may be in the market for a new destination.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes the Panthers are at the point where they can go in on a player of Kmet's caliber, even sacrificing a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and a fifth-rounder in 2028 in a package that could help bring Kmet and a 2028 sixth-rounder to Carolina. It seems unlikely the Bears will keep Kmet as a high-paid TE2 for much longer.

ESPn thinks Panthers could trade for Bears TE Cole Kmet

Kmet has been a quality blocker and reliable target over the middle in Chicago. Even with only one year over 700 yards, his revolving door of poor quarterbacks before Caleb Williams came around can be viewed as one of the main reasons for that production. Kmet has evolved into a pass-catching threat that far exceeds what he was in college at Notre Dame.

The Bears may try to run a bunch of tight end-heavy sets after drafting Loveland and Roush in addition to trading away DJ Moore, but they could also use this as an opportunity to offload someone with some years left on his contract in Kmet to roll with the young guys. They are a motivated seller, and Carolina may be at a point where they need to start buying.

Kmet is still just 27 years old, and he stands out as both a superior blocker when compared to Sanders and a more versatile receiver than Tremble. Neither Sanders nor Tremble seems like a player Carolina can lock in as an unquestioned No. 1 tight end beyond the 2025 season, while Kmet can accomplish that.

Why use a Day 2 pick in 2027 on a Tremble upgrade when this option exists? WIth doubts existing around Young's ability to lead a team purely on his own ability, Morgan must continue surrounding him with playmakers to idiot-proof the offense, and Kmet could be a very high-upside signing.