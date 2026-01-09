Panthers legend delivered a strong message Bryce Young can't afford to ignore

The Carolina Panthers have a date with destiny. They are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, but if they want to secure a phenomenal upset over the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Bryce Young must come through with the goods.

Young's made progress this season. The consistency isn't quite where it needs to be just yet, but the trajectory is pointing up. Making a statement versus the Rams with everything on the line could silence his critics for good, and having Pro Bowl right guard Robert Hunt back in the fold should give the former Alabama star more time in the pocket to make the correct reads.

This is a journey into the unknown for Young and the Panthers. The signal-caller was involved in several landmark occasions in college, but nothing will compare to this. And one team legend, with proven postseason credentials, delivered a strong message he'd be wise to take to heart.

Carolina Panthers legend Jake Delhomme urges Bryce Young to play with confidence

Panthers' all-time playoff win leader Jake Delhomme expressed confidence in Young during an interview with The Charlotte Observer. He urged the No. 1 pick in 2023 to play with freedom, confidence, and conviction. He also wants him to showcase why people have called him the golden boy ever since his days at Mater Dei High School.

"Go play. Go play with all the confidence in the world. You're the number one pick in the draft. You're the Heisman Trophy winner. You're the number one quarterback coming out of high school. Go lead this football team. Whatever happens, let it hang out on the field. This is when it's fun. This is when it means the most." Jake Delhomme via The Charlotte Observer

Delhomme also mentioned Young is showing more emotion, and teammates have responded. The NFL is a results-driven league. A playoff win would shock the world and demonstrate his long-term value to the franchise.

Why can't Young make his mark in history with a win? He has shown flashes of greatness throughout the season, and if he plays with freedom, we'll see more of it.

Obviously, he will need help from the pass-catchers, the defense, and head coach Dave Canales. However, the season rests in Young's hands.

The narrative will go one of two ways: a win will prove Young is a star in this league, but a loss will call into question his skill and consistency.

This is the moment Young and the Panthers have been waiting for. Whether he can deliver or not will have huge repercussions attached.