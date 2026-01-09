Panthers may have unlocked a rookie game-changer just in time for the playoffs

The Carolina Panthers are in the playoffs. It's been a rollercoaster ride to reach this point, but head coach Dave Canales' staunch belief in his young players has yielded results beyond anyone's expectations.

Taking the next step will be challenging, especially with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town. They are among the Super Bowl favorites, and Sean McVay's squad will be gunning for revenge after suffering a defeat at Bank of America Stadium earlier this season.

It's a daunting challenge for Carolina, but this upstart contender has nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Canales won't abandon his youth movement just because the stakes are being raised. It is what got the Panthers this far in the first place, so there is no turning back now. And the team may have unlocked a rookie game-changer just in time for the knockout rounds.

Princely Umanmielen could be Carolina Panthers' secret weapon in the playoffs

The Panthers struck with conviction in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, trading up for edge rusher Princely Umanmielen at No. 77 overall. It's been a slow burn of sorts for the Ole Miss product, which isn't surprising. However, the signs displayed over the final few weeks of the campaign are nothing short of encouraging.

Umanmielen is improving with experience. He's learning to be more disciplined against the run, and his power at the point of contact has also made considerable strides as the campaign has progressed. While it may not show up on the stat sheet, the tape doesn't lie.

The first-year pro is starting to make plays. Umanmielen looks like he belongs, and even though Nic Scourton looks further ahead as a full package, that does not detract from his outstanding contribution in recent weeks.

Carolina needs all this and more in the playoffs.

Scourton and veteran D.J. Wonnum will likely be the starting 3-4 outside linebacker tandem once again. But in obvious pass-rushing situations, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero must unleash Umanmielen's explosiveness and dynamism to make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford uncomfortable.

Umanmielen will also be tasked with making a considerable impact on special teams, although this depends on how much time he sees on the defensive rotation. He's a confident player with everything in front of him. And this represents the precise sort of big-game environment that he will relish.

The Panthers believe in Umanmielen. They saw something in him that others didn't. If he can keep trending up and seize the moment during Carolina's most important game for years, that's only going to serve him well long term.